Juan Román Riquelme trug die legendäre Nummer 10 in der argentinischen Fußball-Nationalmannschaft von "El Diegito".

© REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI

Argentinien
01/27/2015

Riquelme: Der gescheiterte Maradona-Nachfolger

Juan Román Riquelme erklärt seinen Rücktritt. Argentinien huldigt dem Spielmacher.

© Bild: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI

File photo of Argentina's Riquelme, Messi and Teve

© Bild: /Ho

Former Argentine soccer star Maradona is embraced

© Bild: Deleted - 1081932

Boca Juniors' Juan Roman Riquelme leaves the field…

© Bild: Deleted - 1081941

A young Boca Juniors' fan poses for a photo next t…

© Bild: Deleted - 1081947

Juan Roman Riquelme

© Bild: EPA/Michael Hanschke

GERMANY FIFA WORLD CUP 2006

© Bild: Deleted - 1081965

Lionel Messi, Juan Roman Riquelme

© Bild: REUTERS/SANTIAGO PANDOLFI

Juan Roman Riquelme of Argentina's Boca Juniors fi

© Bild: Deleted - 1081983

Argentina Soccer

© Bild: Deleted - 1081989

Argentina Soccer

© Bild: Deleted - 1081992

JUAN ROMAN RIQUELME

© Bild: Deleted - 1082004

Juan Roman Riquelme

© Bild: EPA/Marcos Delgado

VENEZUELA SOCCER COPA AMERICA

© Bild: EPA/Lautaro Cano

VENEZUELA SOCCER COPA AMERICA

© Bild: /Marcos Brindicci

Soccer fans take pictures of Argentine midfielder

© Bild: Deleted - 1082025

RIQUELME

© Bild: Deleted - 1082034

RIQUELME

© Bild: Deleted - 1082040

RIQUELME

© Bild: Deleted - 1082049

PRESENTATION

© Bild: /Domenech Castello

SPAIN SOCCER FIRST DIVISION LEAGUE

© Bild: Deleted - 1082064

Juan Roman Riquelme

© Bild: Deleted - 1082076

Diego Maradona, Juan Riquelme

© Bild: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI

File photo of Riquelme at the Beijing 2008 Olympic

| Stand: 01/27/2015, 18:00