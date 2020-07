FA-Cup: Van Gaal von Vergangenheit eingeholt

Football - Manchester United v Arsenal - FA Cup Quarter Final - Old Trafford - 9/3/15 Manchester United's Adnan Januzaj is tackled by Arsenal's Olivier Giroud as Santi Cazorla looks on Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

© Bild: REUTERS/Andrew Yates