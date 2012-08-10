EL: Von Abschieden und einer Zitterpartie

Bilder von den Rückspielen der drei österreichischen Europacup-Starter.
APA/GEORG HOCHMUTHAPA9023728 - 09082012 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: Europa-League-Qualifikation, 3. Runde, zwischen SK Rapid Wien und FK Vojvodina Novi Sad am Donnerstag, 09. August 2012, in Wien. Im Bild Deni Alar (SK Rapid Wien) jubelt mit Guido Burgstaller (
APA/GEORG HOCHMUTHAPA9020992 - 09082012 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: Europa-League-Qualifikation, 3. Runde, zwischen SK Rapid Wien und FK Vojvodina Novi Sad am Donnerstag, 09. August 2012, in Wien. Im Bild: Fantribüne der Rapid-Anhänger. APA-FOTO: GEORG HOCHMU
APA/GEORG HOCHMUTHAPA9021264 - 09082012 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: Europa-League-Qualifikation, 3. Runde, zwischen SK Rapid Wien und FK Vojvodina Novi Sad am Donnerstag, 09. August 2012, in Wien. Im Bild vlnr.: Terrence Boyd (SK Rapid Wien) gegen Igor Djuric (
APA/GEORG HOCHMUTHAPA9021220 - 09082012 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: Europa-League-Qualifikation, 3. Runde, zwischen SK Rapid Wien und FK Vojvodina Novi Sad am Donnerstag, 09. August 2012, in Wien. Im Bild vlnr.: Guido Burgstaller (SK Rapid Wien) gegen Nnaemeka
APA/GEORG HOCHMUTHAPA9023272 - 09082012 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: Europa-League-Qualifikation, 3. Runde, zwischen SK Rapid Wien und FK Vojvodina Novi Sad am Donnerstag, 09. August 2012, in Wien. Im Bild vlnr.: Terrence Boyd (SK Rapid Wien) gegen Vladan Pavlov
REUTERSRapid Wiens Terrence Boyd reacts after failing to score during their Europa League third round qualifying soccer match against Vojvodina Novi Sad in Vienna August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger (AUSTRIA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
dapdFussball, UEFA Europa League, Saison 2012/2013, 3. Qualifikationsrunde, Rueckspiel, SK Rapid Wien - FK Vojvodina Novi Sad, Donnerstag (09.08.12), Gerhard-Hanappi-Stadion, Wien: Wiens Deni Alar (l.) jubelt nach seinem Treffer zum 1:0 mit seinem Teamkol
APA/GEORG HOCHMUTHAPA9023906 - 09082012 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: Europa-League-Qualifikation, 3. Runde, zwischen SK Rapid Wien und FK Vojvodina Novi Sad am Donnerstag, 09. August 2012, in Wien. Im Bild vlnr: Terrence Boyd (SK Rapid Wien), Mario Sonnleitner (
REUTERSSparta Pragues Jiri Jarosik (R) and teammate Mario Holek (L) fight for the ball with Admira Wackers Rene Schicker during their Europa League third qualifying round soccer match in Prague August 9, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny (CZECH REPUBLIC
EPAepa03353612 Philipp Hosiner of Admira Wacker reacts during the Europa League, 3rd qualifying round, second leg soccer match against AC Sparta Prague in Prague, Czech Republic 09 August 2012. EPA/FILIP SINGER
REUTERSAdmira Wackers goalkeeper Patrick Tischler tries to save the ball during their Europa League third qualifying round soccer match against Sparta Prague in Prague August 9, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny (CZECH REPUBLIC - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
EPAepa03353310 Admira Wackers goalkeeper Patrick Tischler fails to save a shot of AC Sparta Prague during the Europa League, 3rd qualifying round, second leg soccer match in Prague, Czech Republic 09 August 2012. EPA/FILIP SINGER
EPAepa03353369 Leony Kweuke (R) of AC Sparta Prague celebrate his second goal against Admira Wackers during the Europa League, 3rd qualifying round, second leg soccer match in Prague, Czech Republic 09 August 2012. EPA/FILIP SINGER
EPAepa03353200 Mario Reiter (L) of Austrias SV Ried vies for a ball with Jakub Kosecki (R) of Polands Legia Warsaw during their UEFA Europa League, 3rd qualifying round, second leg soccer match Legia Warsaw vs SV Ried in Warsaw, Poland, 09 August 2012.
EPAepa03353307 Marek Saganowski (C) of Polands Legia Warsaw scores a goal against Austrias SV Ried during their UEFA Europa League, 3rd qualifying round, second leg soccer match Legia Warsaw vs SV Ried in Warsaw, Poland, 09 August 2012. EPA/RADEK PIETRUS