02/18/2014
Dienstag war der Tag der CL-Vorentscheidungen
Die Favoriten gestalteten ihre Auswärtsauftritte äußerst erfolgreich.
Victor Valdes, Vincent Kompany
Alvaro Negredo, Victor Valdes
Barcelona's Lionel Messi takes a free kick against
Manchester City's Martin Demichelis fouls Barcelon
Martin Demichelis, Jonas Eriksson
Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores a penalty agaisnt
BRITAIN SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Barcelona's Dani Alves scores past Manchester City
GERMANY SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Leverkusen's Gonzalo Castro, right, and PSG's Zlat…
Paris St. Germain's Ibrahimovic scores a penalty a
Paris St. Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marco V
PSG's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left, scores his side's …
Leverkusen's Emir Spahic leaves the pitch after a …
Yohan Cabaye