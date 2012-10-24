Die Stars von Bayer Leverkusen
Der KURIER präsentiert die interessantesten Spieler des Rapid-Gegners in der Europa League.
EPAepa03418358 (FILE) A file picture dated 28 April 2012 shows German soccer player Michael Ballack acknowledging the crowd before the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Hanover 96 in Leverkusen, Germany. Former Germany captain Mi
MEX02:SPORT-SOCCER:MEXICO CITY,30MAY96 - Bayer Leverkusen German international soccer star Rudi Voller shoots at the goal as Atlantes Wilson Graniolati tries to block his attempt, May 29 during a friendly at the Azteca stadium at which Voller retired from
REUTERSBayer Leverkusens players celebrate a goal against Borussia Moenchengladbach during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONL
EPAepa02689624 Mainz Andre Schuerrle (R) and Lewis Holtby (L) wave to spectators after the German first soccer division, Bundesliga, match between FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Bruchweg stadium in Mainz, Germany, on 15 April 2011. The
EPAepa02689593 Mainz Andre Schuerrle jubilates after scoring the winning 1-0 goal for his team during the German first soccer division, Bundesliga, match between FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Bruchweg stadium in Mainz, Germany, on 15 A
REUTERSBayer Leverkusens Andre Schuerrle (R) celebrates his goal against Herta BSC during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) DFL LIMITS USE OF IMAGES ON THE
EPAepa03277584 Andre Schuerrle of Germany in action during the quarter final match of the UEFA EURO 2012 between Germany and Greece in Gdansk, Poland, 22 June 2012. EPA/Filip Singer UEFA Terms and Conditions apply http://www.epa.eu/downloads/UEFA-EURO201
APGermanys Stefan Kiessling, right, talks to head coach Joachim Loew during a team training session in Eppan, Italian province of South Tyrol, Saturday May 22, 2010. German soccer team is in Eppan in preparation for the 2010 World cup in South Africa.
REUTERSBayer Leverkusens Stefan Kiessling celebrates a goal against Nuremberg during their German Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen October 3, 2009. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY SPORT SOCCER) ONLINE CLIENTS MAY USE UP TO SIX IMAGES DURING EACH MA
REUTERSBayer 04 Leverkusens Stefan Kiessling controls the ball during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Hamburger SV in Hamburg April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) DFL LIMITS USE OF IMAGES ON THE
dapdFussball, 1. Bundesliga, Saison 2011/2012, 5. Spieltag, FC Augsburg - Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Freitag (09.09.11), SGL-Arena, Augsburg: Leverkusens Sidney Sam lacht nach seinem Treffer zum 1:3. +++ Achtung Bildredaktionen: Die Verwendung der Bilder fuer d
dapdLeverkusens Sidney Sam celebrates after scoring during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and 1899 Hoffenheim in Leverkusen, Germany, Friday, Dec. 2, 2011. (Foto:Frank Augstein/AP/dapd) - NO MOBILE USE UNTIL
REUTERSBayer Leverkusens Sidney Sam celebrates after scoring against Hamburg SV during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Hamburg December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) ONLINE CLIENTS MAY USE UP
dapdLeverkusens Sidney Sam celebrates after scoring during the Champions League Group E match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Valencia CF Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2011 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Foto:Frank Augstein/AP/dapd)
dapdBerlin/ ARCHIV: Fussball, Pressekonferenz deutsche Nationalmannschaft, Dienstag, Berlin: Nationalspieler Simon Rolfes (Foto vom 18.11.08). Fussballprofi Simon Rolfes ist ein entschiedener Gegner sozialer Netzwerke. Er nutze Facebook nicht, weil er das
APGerman soccer player Simon Rolfes, left, and Belguim player Steven Defour, right, challenge for the ball during the friendly soccer match between Germany and Belgium in Nuremberg, southern Germany, on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2008. (AP Photo/Christof Stache)
EPAepa02600000 Leverkusens Simon Rolfes celebrates scoring the 1-0 during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Metalist Kharkiv at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, 24 February 2011. EPA/FEDERICO G
EPAepa03157716 Leverkusens Simon Rolfes wears a protection mask during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 24 March 2012. Schalke won 2-0.&##13;(10;(ATTENT ON: EMBARGO CONDITIONS! The pe