kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© EPA

Sport Fußball
06/13/2012

Die schrecklichsten Frisuren der EM

Haarreifen, extrem eigenwilliger Irokesenschnitt oder doppelter Pferdeschwanz - auch nach der Zeit der Vokuhilas gibt es immer noch unhübsche Fußballerfrisuren.

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03260026 Italys forward Mario Balotelli smiles at the end of the teams training session in Krakow, Poland, 11 June 2012. Italy will face Croatia in a Group C match of the UEFA EURO 2012 on 14 June in Poznan. EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03259941 Philippe Mexes of France (R) vies for the ball with Englands Glen Johnson during the Group D preliminary round match of the UEFA EURO 2012 between France and England in Donetsk, Ukraine, 11 June 2012. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV UEFA Terms and Cond

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03260223 Swedens Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts during the Group D preliminary round match of the UEFA EURO 2012 between Ukraine and Sweden in Kiev, Ukraine, 11 June 2012. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI UEFA Terms and Conditions apply http://www.epa.eu/downloads/UEFA-

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSUkraines coach Oleg Blokhin reacts during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against Sweden at Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples (UKRAINE - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03260175 Ukraines Anatoliy Tymoshchuk in action during the Group D preliminary round match of the UEFA EURO 2012 between Ukraine and Sweden in Kiev, Ukraine, 11 June 2012. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI UEFA Terms and Conditions apply http://www.epa.eu/downloads/

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03258745 Luca Modric of Croatia in action during the Group C preliminary round match of the UEFA EURO 2012 between Ireland and Croatia in Poznan, Poland, 10 June 2012. EPA/ADAM CIERESZKO UEFA Terms and Conditions apply http://www.epa.eu/downloads/U

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSREFILE - CORRECTING TYPO IN NAMEGermanys Mesut Oezil smiles during a training session during the Euro 2012 at Arena Lviv in Lviv June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (UKRAINE - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSGermanys Sami Khedira controls the ball during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Portugal at the new stadium in Lviv, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples (UKRAINE - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03258645 Fernando Torres of Spain in action during the Group C preliminary round match of the UEFA EURO 2012 between Spain and Italy in Gdansk, Poland, 10 June 2012. EPA/LESZEK SZYMANSKI UEFA Terms and Conditions apply http://www.epa.eu/downloads/U

© Bild: Deleted - 1210464

AP**FILE ** Former German national soccer coach, Jupp Derwall, is framed by his forward stars, Rudi Voeller, left, and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, right in Zurich, Switzerland, May 21, 1984.Derwall died Tuesday June 26, 2007 aged 80, the German Soccer Federati

| Stand: 06/13/2012, 12:26