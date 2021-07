Die schönsten Fußball-Fotos aller Zeiten

COLORSPORTBOBBY MOORE, WEST HAM CAPTAIN, SHOWS THE FA CUP TROPHY TO YOUNG FANS WHO HAVE CLIMBED UP TO THE WEMBLEY WINDOW OF THE CHANGING ROOM TO SEE THEIR TEAM. 1964 FA CUP FINAL 1964; WEST HAM UNITED v PRESTON NORTH END, Wembley, 02/05/1964FootballCredit