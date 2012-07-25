Die neuen Fußball-Tempel

Von Moskau bis Rio: Überall auf der Welt werden in den nächsten Jahren beeindruckende Arenen fertiggestellt.
dapdIn this March 16, 2012 photo released by Brazils World Cup 2014 Organization, the Arena Fonte Nova stadium undergoes construction in Salvador, Brazil. (Foto:Tomas Faquini, Brazils World Cup Organization/AP/dapd)
Olympique Lyonnais
Olympique Lyon
Olympique Lyon
Olympique Marseille
Olympique Marseille
OSC Lille
OSC Lille
Friends Arena
Friends Arena
Konyaspor
Konyaspor
Bursaspor
Spartak Moskau
Spartak Moskau
Zenit St. Petersburg
Zenit St. Petersburg
Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid
Monterrey
Monterrey
Arena de Sao Paulo
Estádio Mané Garrincha.
Estadio das Dunas
REUTERSA general view shows the construction site of the Arena da Amazonia stadium, which is being built over the Vivaldo Lima stadium after its demolition for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, in Manaus September 16, 2011. Friday marks the 1,000-day countdown to
REUTERSA labourer looks at the construction site of the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuaiaba, Mato Grosso state February 7, 2012. The stadium will be one of the 12 used for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Picture taken February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce (BR
REUTERSLabourers work on the construction of the Arena de Pernambuco stadium, one of the hosts of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Lourenco da Mata March 7, 2012. FIFA president Sepp Blatter will meet Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff to clear the air after FI
dapdADVANCE FOR USE WEEKEND OF DEC. 31-JAN 1 AND THEREAFTER- FILE - this May 30, 2011, file photo, shows an aerial view of the Maracana stadium during its renovation ahead of the 2014 World Cup soccer tournament in Rio de Janeiro. The Maracana, the second