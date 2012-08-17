Die Einkaufsliste der Premier League

In & Out: Am Samstag startet die Jagd auf Manchester City. Die wichtigsten Wechsel im Überblick.
Robin van Persie
EPAepa03360253 Arsenal player Santi Cazorla eyes the ball during the soccer test match between 1. FC Cologne and FC Arsenal at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany, 12 August 2012.(ATTENTION: EMBARGO CONDITIONS! The DFL permits the furtherutilisation o
REUTERSArsenals Lukas Podolski shakes hands with a former team mate of FC Cologne before a friendly soccer match in Cologne August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
EPAepa03281949 (FILE) A file photograph dated 15 October 2011 shows Olivier Giroud of Montpellier Herault SC celebrating after scoring a goal against Dijon FCO during the French Ligue 1 soccer match at la Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, France. Reports on
REUTERSNetherlands Ron Vlaar reacts during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Portugal at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi (UKRAINE - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
EPAepa03359834 Chelseas Eden Hazard (L) battles with Manchester City player Pablo Zabaleta during the FA Community Shield soccer match Chelsea FC v Manchester City at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham, Britain, 12 August 2012. EPA/JASON SKARRATT NO ONLINE/
EPAepa03315000 Chelsea FCs Marko Marin (R) tackles Paris Saint-Germains Milan Bisevac in the first half during the World Football Challenge 2012 at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, New York, USA, 22 July 2012. EPA/JASON SZENES
dapdBrazils Oscar, left, vies for the ball with Honduras Roger Espinoza, right, during their quarterfinal mens soccer match at the London 2012 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, at St James Park in Newcastle, England. (Foto:Chris Clark/AP/dapd)
REUTERSShanghai Shenhuas Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba celebrates after scoring against Hangzhou green town at the Shanghai Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
ReutersSouth Africas Steven Pienaar speaks during an interview following the launch of Pumas kits for nine African national soccer teams at the Design Museum in London November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER BUSINESS)
REUTERSHamburgs Mladen Petric reacts during their German soccer cup match against VfB Stuttgart in Stuttgart December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) DFB RULES PROHIBIT USE IN MMS SERVICES VIA HANDHELD DEVICES UNTIL TWO HOUR
REUTERS1.FC Colognes Sascha Riether (R) challenges VfB Stuttgarts Gotoku Sakai during their German Bundesliga soccer match in Cologne April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) DFL LIMITS USE OF IMAGES ON THE INTERNET TO 15 PICTU
dapdWigan Hugo Rodallega lies injured on the pitch during his teams English Premier League soccer match against Everton at Goodison Park Stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday Sept. 17, 2011. (Foto:Jon Super/AP/dapd)
REUTERSUruguays Matias Aguirregaray (L) gets stepped on by Britains Joe Allen during their mens Group A football match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCE
EPAepa03093317 AS Romas Italian forward Fabio Borini celebrates after scoring the 3-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Inter Milan at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy, 05 February 2012. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI
REUTERSBritains Craig Bellamy celebrates after scoring against Senegal during their mens Group A football match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Old Trafford, Manchester, northern England July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYM
EPAepa03275038 Fenerbahces new player Dutch forward Dirk Kuyt holds his new jersey during his presentation at Sukrusaracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey 21 June 2012. EPA/STR TURKEY OUT
REUTERSEnglands Jack Rodwell runs with the ball during their international friendly soccer match against Spain at Wembley Stadium in London, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
REUTERSManchester Citys Owen Hargreaves stretches during a training session at the clubs Carrington training complex in Manchester, northern England, March 14, 2012. Manchester City are set to play Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League on Thursday. REUTERS
dapdArsenals Robin van Persie, celebrates after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur, during their English Premier League soccer match at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012. (Foto:Bogdan Maran/AP/dapd)
REUTERSManchester Uniteds Shinji Kagawa gestures during their friendly match against Ajax Cape Town at the Cape Town Stadium, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings (SOUTH AFRICA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
EPAepa03309644 English Premier League side Queens Park Rangers chairman and AirAsias Group CEO, Tony Fernandes (R) walks with players Park Ji Sung (L) and Anton Ferdinand (C) following a press conference in Sepang, Malaysia, 18 July 2012. The team of QPR
REUTERSAjax Amsterdam defender Vurnon Anita scores against DC United during the second half of their exhibition soccer match in Washington May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
EPAepa02490167 Hoffenheims Demba Ba (R) and Gylfi Sigurdsson react after a missed chance during a German Bundesliga match 1899 Hoffenheim versus 1. FC Nuremberg in Sinsheim, Germany, 11 December 2010.(ATTENTION: EMBARGO CONDITIONS! The DFL permits the fur
EPAepa03027428 Ajax Amsterdams Jan Vertonghen heads the ball towards the goal of Real Madrid, during their Champions League group D match in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 07 December 2011. EPA/OLAF KRAAK
dapdCroatias Vedran Corluka, left, and Irelands Kevin Doyle vie for the ball during the Euro 2012 soccer championship Group C match between the Republic of Ireland and Croatia in Poznan, Poland, Sunday, June 10, 2012. (Foto:Darko Bandic/AP/dapd)
REUTERSDynamo Kievs coach Yuri Semin (R) presents a jersey to newcomer Niko Kranjcar during a presentation ceremony at the clubs training center in Koncha-Zaspa, on the outskirts of Kiev, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov (UKRAINE - Tags: SPORT S
REUTERSEnglands Ashley Young collides with Frances Alou Diarra (R) during the Euro 2012 Group D soccer match at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer (UKRAINE - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
dapdWest Bromwich Albions Paul Scharner celebrates scoring against Sunderland during their English Premier League soccer match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Saturday, April. 9, 2011. (Foto:Scott Heppell) NO INTERNET/MOBILE USAGE WITHOUT FO
Arsenals Robin Van Persie reagiert enttäuscht nach einer vergebenen Chance.