Die Bayern im Tal der Tränen

Während in München die ganze Stadt Trauer trägt, spielt Chelsea den Sieger-Blues.
REUTERSA supporter of Bayern Munich reacts as his team was defeated at penalty shootout by Chelsea during their Champions League final soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
EPAepa03226628 A dejected Bayern Munich supporter in the stadium after his team lost the UEFA Champions League soccer final between FC Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC in Munich, Germany, 19 May 2012. Chelsea won 4-3 in penalty shoot out. EPA/MARCUS BRANDT
EPAepa03226577 A dejected Bayern Munich fan kicks empty bottles at the Olympic Stadium in Munich where he attended the public viewing of the UEFA Champions League final between Bayern Munich and FC Chelsea which takes place at the Allianz Arena in Munich,
EPAepa03226575 Bayern Munich fans at the Olympic Stadium in Munich for the public viewing of the UEFA Champions League final between Bayern Munich and FC Chelsea which takes place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, 19 May 2012. Chelsea won the game
EPAepa03226533 Dejected Bayern Munich fans at a bar in Munich after their team lost the UEFA Champions League soccer final between FC Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC in Munich, Germany, 19 May 2012. Chelsea beat Bayern Munich on penalties EPA/STEPHAN JANSEN
EPAepa03226578 Bayern Munich fans dejected at the Olympic Stadium in Munich where they attended the public viewing of the UEFA Champions League final between Bayern Munich and FC Chelsea which takes place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, 19 May 20
dapdBayern fans react at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea in Munich, Germany Saturday May 19, 2012. Chelseas Didier Drogba scored the decisive penalty in the shootout as Chelsea beat Bayern Munich to win
REUTERSA young supporter of Bayern Munich reacts after his team lost their Champions League final soccer match against Chelsea at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. Chelsea stunned Bayern Munich to win the Champions League for the first time after
REUTERSBastian Schweinsteiger of Bayern Munich reacts after missing a penalty against Chelsea during their Champions League final soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
REUTERSBayern Munich players react to their loss against Chelsea after their Champions League final soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
REUTERSArjen Robben (C) and Mario Gomez of Bayern Munich react to their loss against Chelsea after their Champions League final soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
REUTERSBastian Schweinsteiger of Bayern Munich reacts after missing a penalty against Chelsea during their Champions League final soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
dapdBayerns Arjen Robben reacts at the end of the extra times during the Champions League final soccer match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea in Munich, Germany Saturday May 19, 2012. (Foto:Kerstin Joensson/AP/dapd)
REUTERSChelseas players react during a penalty shootout during their Champions League final soccer match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Munich May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
REUTERSChelseas Didier Drogba (R) reacts after scoring the decisive penalty shoot against Bayern Munichs goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (L) during their Champions League final soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder (GER
EPAepa03226307 Chelseas Didier Drogba celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the UEFA Champions League soccer final between FC Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC in Munich, Germany, 19 May 2012. EPA/THOMAS EISENHUTH
dapdChelsea players celebrate at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea in Munich, Germany Saturday May 19, 2012. Didier Drogba scored the decisive penalty in the shootout as Chelsea beat Bayern Munich to win
REUTERSChelseas Didier Drogba (R) celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty shoot against Bayern Munich with goalkeeper Petr Cech (L) during their Champions League final soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbac
dapdChelsea players celebrate Didier Drogba during the Champions League final soccer match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea in Munich, Germany Saturday May 19, 2012. Didier Drogba scored the decisive penalty in the shootout as Chelsea beat Bayern Munich
ReutersChelsea fans react in a pub in London as their team play Bayern Munich in the final of the Champions League, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
REUTERSBritains Prime Minister David Cameron (L to R) , U.S. President Barack Obama, and Germanys Chancellor Angela Merkel watch the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions League final in the Laurel Cabin conference room during the G
EPAepa03226502 Chelsea fans celebrate on Kings Road in Chelsea, London, Britain, 19 May 2012, after Chelsea beat Bayern Munich on penalties in the UEFA Champions League final played in Munich. Chelsea won 4-3 after penalty shoot out. EPA/ANDY RAIN
ReutersChelsea fans celebrate in a pub on the Kings Road in west London, May 19, 2012, after Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Paul Hackett (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
REUTERSChelsea supporters celebrate the victory of their team after the Champions League final soccer match against Bayern Munich in Munich May 19, 2012. Chelsea stunned Bayern Munich to win the Champions League for the first time after a penalty shootout
REUTERSChelsea supporters celebrate the victory of their team after the Champions League final soccer match against Bayern Munich in Munich May 19, 2012. Chelsea stunned Bayern Munich to win the Champions League for the first time after a penalty shootout
REUTERSChelsea supporters celebrate the victory of their team after the Champions League final soccer match against Bayern Munich in Munich May 19, 2012. Chelsea stunned Bayern Munich to win the Champions League for the first time after a penalty shootout
dapdChelsea supporters celebrate their win over Bayern Munich in their Champions League final in Munich, Germany, on the street near Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, May 19, 2012. (Foto:Sang Tan/AP/dapd)