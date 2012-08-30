Der teuerste Bayern-Spieler der Geschichte

Er ist Welt- und Europameister, die Bayern zahlen 40 Millionen Euro für ihn. Doch kaum einer kennt Javi Martínez.
REUTERSFormer Athletic Bilbaos Spain midfielder Javi Martinez (C) poses with his new team T-shirt together with sporting director Matthias Sammer (R) and coach Jupp Heynckes during a news conference in Munich August 30, 2012. Bayern Munich completed the s
APAHPF12 - 27072007 - LINZ - OESTERREICH:ZU APA TEXT SA - U 19 EM Finale - U 19 Europameister Spanien nach dem Spiel gegen Griechenland , am Freitag 27.Juli 2007 in Linz. APA-FOTO:HERBERT PFARRHOFER.
REUTERSSpains players celebrate with the trophy after they defeated Switzerland to win the European Under-21 Championship final soccer match in Aarhus, June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples (DENMARK - Tags: SPORT SOCCER IMAGES OF THE DAY)
REUTERSSpains national soccer team player Javi Martinez listens to a question during a news conference at the Spanish Soccer Federation headquarters in Las Rozas, outside Madrid, May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera (SPAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP)
REUTERSSpains Javi Martinez (L) fights for the ball with Chiles Gonzalo Jara (R) as Spains Sergio Ramos and Chiles Jean Beausejour watch during a 2010 World Cup Group H match at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria June 25, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray (SOUTH
EPAepa03265608 Javi Martinez of Spain (L) vies for the ball with Irelands Aiden McGeady during the Group C preliminary round match of the UEFA EURO 2012 between Spain and Ireland in Gdansk, Poland, 14 June 2012. EPA/RADEK PIETRUSZKA UEFA Terms and Condit
EPAepa03291896 Spanish player Javi Martinez (L), his girlfriend Maria Imizcoz (2nd L), Spanish player Fernando Llorente (R) and his partner (2nd R, name not available) pose with the trophy after the final of the UEFA EURO 2012 between Spain and Italy in K
EPAepa00826280 Athletic Bilbaos Javi Martinez (L) fights for the ball with Francisco Sousa, of Getafe, during their Spanish First Division League soccer match at Coliseo Alfonso Perez stadium, in Getafe, near Madrid, Spain, Sunday 24 September 2006. EPA/J
APAustrias Zlatko Junuzovic, left, and Bilbaos Javi Martinez challenge for the ball during the Europa League Group L soccer match FK Austria Wien against Athletic Club Bilbao, in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2009. (AP Photo/Hans Punz)
REUTERSRed Bull Salzburgs Stefan Maierhofger (R) and Athletic Bilbaos Javi Martinez fight for the ball during their Europa League Group F soccer match in Salzburg November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler (AUSTRIA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
EPAepa03212581 Spanish midfielder Javi Martinez (L) of Athletic Bilbao reacts during the UEFA Europa League 2012 final between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania, 09 May 2012. EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
APSevillas Renato Dirne, right, from Brazil, and Athletic Bilbaos Javier Martinez, left, vie for the ball during a semifinal Copa del Rey soccer match at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2009. (AP Photo/Miguel Angel
