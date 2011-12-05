kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
12/05/2011

Der erste Spieltag im Überblick

Champions League, 1. Runde

Gruppe A
Mittwoch, 20.45: Manchester City - Napoli, Villarreal - Bayern München (Alaba/live ORFeins)

Gruppe B
Mittwoch, 20.45: Lille - ZSKA Moskau, Inter - Trabzonspor

Gruppe C
Mittwoch, 20.45: FC Basel (Dragovic) - Otelul Galati (Rum), Benfica - Manchester United

Gruppe D
Mittwoch, 20.45: Dinamo Zagreb - Real Madrid, Ajax - Olympique Lyon

Gruppe E
Dienstag, 20.45: Chelsea - Leverkusen, Genk - Valencia

Gruppe F
Dienstag, 20.45: Olympiakos - Marseille, Dortmund - Arsenal

Gruppe G
Dienstag, 20.45: FC Porto - Donetsk, APOEL - St. Petersburg

Gruppe H
Dienstag, 20.45: Barcelona - Milan, Pilsen - BATE Borisow

| Stand: 12/05/2011, 08:42