Das ist Rapids Gegner PAOK Saloniki

Die Griechen haben heuer bereits Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv ausgeschaltet und wollen nun Rapid schlagen.
EPAepa02497007 PAOK Thessaloniki striker Dimitrios Salpingidis (C) celebrates with his team mates after scoring the winning goal against Dinamo Zagreb during the UEFA Europa League group D soccer match in Zagreb, Croatia, 15 December 2010. PAOK won 1-0.
APA/HERBERT NEUBAUERAPA9164722 - 22082012 - SALONIKI - GRIECHENLAND: Rapid-Spieler am Mittwoch, 22. August 2012, nach der Ankunft am Flughafen in Saloniki. Rapid spielt am 23.08.2012 das "Europa-Le-Ple-Play-off/Hinspiel" gegen PSaloSaloniki. APA-FOTO: HER
REUTERSGreeces Dimitris Salpingidis reacts during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Czech Republic at the City stadium in Wroclaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez (POLAND - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
REUTERSGreeces Dimitris Salpingidis celebrates scoring against Poland during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger (POLAND - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
dapdFILE - In this Tuesday, May 1, 2012 file photo, Greek soccer coach Giorgos Donis smiles during a Greek Championship soccer match in Athens. Police in Greece on Thursday, June 28, 2012 said two people have been wounded in a shootout after armed robbers
PAOK team members celebrate with the trophy following their Greek Cup Final match in Thessaloniki, Saturday 17 May 2003. PAOK beat city rivals Aris 1-0 to win the Greek Cup. EPA-PHOTO/EPA/FANI TRIPSANI
REUTERSRubin Kazans Nelson Valdez challenges PAOK Salonikas Stefanos Athanasiadis during their Group stage soccer match in Thessaloniki December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis (GREECE - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
dapdPAOK players celebrate at the final whistle of the Europa League Group A soccer match between Tottenham and PAOK at White Hart Lane stadium in London, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2011. (Foto:Matt Dunham/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03109255 Antonio Floro Flores (C) of Udinese in action against PAOK Thessaloniki goalkeeper Dario Kresic (L) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 soccer match between Udinese Calcio and PAOK Thessaloniki at Friuli stadium in Udine, Italy, 16 Fe
REUTERSDimitris Salpingidis (L) of PAOK collides with Igor Akinfeyev of CSKA Moscow during their Europa League round of 32, second leg soccer match at Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov (RUSSIA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
EPAepa02302468 Dimitris Salpingidis (L) of PAOK fails to score while player Gokhan Gonul of Fenerbahce falls on the ground during their UEFA Europa League play offs second leg match in Istanbul, Turkey, 26 August 2010. EPA/KERIM OKTEN
EPAepa02991290 Dimitris Salpingidis from PAOK Thessaloniki celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Shamrock Rovers during the UEFA Europa League group A soccer match at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, 03 November 2011. EPA/AIDAN CRAWLEY
APEcumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, spiritual leader of the worlds Orthodox Christians, speaks during a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of local soccer club PAOK in the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki on Friday, Oct. 20, 2006. PAOK was foun
dapdPAOKs Vierinha celebrate his goal against Shamrock Rover during a Europa League group A soccer game in Thessaloniki, Greece on Thursday Oct. 20, 2011. (Foto:Nikolas Giakoumidis/AP/dapd)
dapdLamine Diarra, left, and Zvonimir Vukic of Partizan Belgrade react during Serbian National Cup second leg semifinal soccer match against Red Star, in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, April 11, 2012. Red Star won 2-0. (Foto:Darko Vojinovic/AP/dapd)
APOlympiakos fans during the Champions League group D soccer match between AS Roma and Olympiakos at Romes Olympic Stadium, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2006. The game ended 1-1. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
EPAepa02179783 (GREECE OUT) Fans clash with riot police outside the Indoor Stadium in Lamia city, central Greece, on 29 May 2010. The Final Four games in the mens handball cup were postponed indefinitely by Greek authorities after scenes of runaway violen
APARIS Thessalonikis fans throw seats before the start of the Greek Cup final soccer match between Olympiakos and Aris in Patras Panpeloponnisiako Stadium some 200 kilometers west of Athens, on Saturday, May 21, 2005. Police used tear gas to disperse riva
REUTERSPanathinaikos fans cheer during game against CSKA Moscow at their Euroleague Final Four semifinal basketball game in Istanbul May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal (TURKEY - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL)