Das Champions-League-Finale in Bildern
Real hat endlich seinen ersehnten zehnten Titel in der Königsklasse des Klub-Fußballs.
PORTUGAL SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL 2014
SPAIN SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL 2014
PORTUGAL SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL 2014
Atletico supporters smile, ahead of the Champions …
PORTUGAL SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL 2014
Real Madrid's Ramos argues with referee Kulpers d
Real Madrid's Bale reacts to a missed chance durin
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Casillas fails to save a
PORTUGAL SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL 2014
Real Madrid's Ronaldo gestures to the referee duri
Real Madrid's Ronaldo reacts after shooting a free
Real Madrid's Bale shoots but fails to score durin
Real Madrid's Ronaldo reacts after missing a scori
Real Madrid's Ramos rises above the Atletico Madri
PORTUGAL SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL 2014
Real Madrid's Bale shoots and scores the second go
Real's Marcelo, reacts, at the end of the Champion…
Real Madrid's Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a p