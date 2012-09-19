kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© REUTERS

Sport Fußball
09/19/2012

Dani Alves machte es spannend

Der Barcelona-Star saß nach seinem schönen Tor konsterniert am Boden. Juve ruiniert Chelseas oscarreifen Auftritt.

von Josef Schmidt

Barcelonas Dani Alves (R) reacts beside team mate goalkeeper Victor Valdes after conceding an own goal for Spartak Moscow during their Champions League Group G soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, September 19, 2012.

Barcelonas Dani Alves (L) reacts beside team mate goalkeeper Victor Valdes (C) after conceding an own goal for Spartak Moscow during their Champions League Group G soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, September 19, 2012.

FC Barcelonas Gerard Pique reacts after sustaining an injuring during a Champions League soccer match group G at the Camp Nou stadium against Spartak Moscow in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2012.

Barcelonas Christian Tello celebrates after scoring a goal against Spartak Moscow during their Champions League Group G soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, September 19, 2012.

Spartak Moscows Romulo reacts after scoring against FC Barcelona during a Champions League soccer match group G at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2012.

FC Barcelonas midfielder Xavi Hernandez (R) duels for the ball with Spartak Moscows striker Aiden McGeady (L) during their Champions League soccer match played at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 19 September 2012.

Barcelonas Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal against Spartak Moscow during their Champions League Group G soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, September 19, 2012.

Chelseas Oscar celebrates after scoring a goal against Juventus during their Champions League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London September 19, 2012.

Chelseas Oscar (L) celebrates with team mate Ashley Cole after scoring a goal against Juventus during their Champions League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London September 19, 2012.

Chelseas Oscar (C) scores a goal against Juventus during their Champions League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London September 19, 2012.

Juventus Sebastian Giovinco, left, shoots pass Chelseas Ashley Cole during their Champions League group E soccer match at Stamford Bridge, London, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2012.

BATE Borisovs players react after scoring during a group F Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match against Lille at Lilles stadium in Villeneuve dAscq, France, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2012.

Bayern Munichs Bastian Schweinsteiger (R) scores a goal against Valencias goalkeeper Diego Alves during their Champions League Group F soccer match in Munich, September 19, 2012.

Barcelonas Dani Alves (L) reacts beside team mate goalkeeper Victor Valdes (C) after conceding an own goal for Spartak Moscow during their Champions League Group G soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, September 19, 2012.

| Stand: 09/19/2012, 22:50