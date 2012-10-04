CL: Dortmunder Last-Minute-Frust

Die besten Bilder vom Champions-League-Mittwoch.
REUTERSBorussia Dortmunds Neven Subotic reacts after was penalised for handball during their Champions League Group D soccer match against Manchester City in Manchester October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
dapdBorussia Dortmunds Marco Reus, right, scores past Manchester Citys Manchester Citys goalkeeper Joe Hart during their Champions League group D soccer match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012. (Foto:Jon Super/AP/dapd)
dapdManchester Citys Sergio Aguero, right, kicks the ball into the arm of Borussia Dortmunds Neven Subotic, left, which leads to a penalty during their Champions League Group D soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday Oct. 3, 2
REUTERSBorussia Dortmunds Neven Subotic reacts after was penalised for handball during their Champions League Group D soccer match against Manchester City in Manchester October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
REUTERSManchester Citys Mario Balotelli scores a penalty kick against Borussia Dortmund during their Champions League Group D soccer match in Manchester October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
REUTERSManchester Citys Mario Balotelli (L) gestures after scoring a penalty kick against Borussia Dortmund during their Champions League Group D soccer match in Manchester October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
dapdReal Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo, rear, heads as Ajax goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer, left, and player Christian Poulsen, right, try to intercept during the Champions League Group D soccer match at ArenA stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday Oc
dapdReal Madrid player Karim Benzema, right, passes the ball to Cristiano Ronaldo, rear left, who scored 1-0 passing Ajax goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer, center in orange, and Niklas Moisander, second right, during the Champions League Group D soccer match at
ReutersReal Madrids Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal during their Champions League Group D soccer match against Ajax Amsterdam at the Amsterdam Arena stadium October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos (NETHERLANDS - Tags: SPORT SOCC
dapdSchalkes Julian Draxler scores a goal during the Champions League Group B soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Montpellier Herault SC, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012. (AP Photo / Martin Meissner)
REUTERSSchalke 04s Julian Draxler reacts after injury during the Champions League Group B soccer match against Montpellier HSC in Gelsenkirchen October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
EPAepa03420267 Schalkes Benedikt Hoewedes reacts after the UEFA Champions League Group B soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Montpellier HSC at Arena AufSchalke stadium in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 03 October 2012. EPA/Friso Gentsch
EPAepa03420211 Schalkes supporters pictured during the UEFA Champions League Group B soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Montpellier HSC at Arena AufSchalke stadium in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 03 October 2012. EPA/Friso Gentsch
dapdArsenals Lukas Podolski celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Arsenal and Olympiakos at the Emirates Stadium in London, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012. (Foto:Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/dapd)
ReutersArsenals Lukas Podolski (C) celebrates with team mates Mikel Arteta (L) and Kieran Gibbs after scoring a goal against Olympiakos Piraeus during their Champions League Group B soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London October 3, 2012. REUTERS
ReutersArsenals Gervinho celebrates after scoring a goal against Olympiakos Piraues during their Champions League Group B soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
EPAepa03420250 Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the 3-1 lead during the UEFA Champions League group B soccer match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos Piraeus at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, 03 October 2012. Arsenal won 3-1. EPA/KER