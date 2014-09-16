09/16/2014
Ausgewählte Bestmarken der Königsklasse
Die Champions League startet in eine neue Saison. Zeit für ein paar Bestmarken.
Real Madrid's Casillas and Ramos hold up the Champ
SPAIN SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Italy Soccer Champions League
Lionel Messi, Bernd Leno
Carlo Ancelotti
BRITAIN SOCCER ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
Raul Gonzalez, Pepe
Real Madrid's Raul Gonzalez kisses the league's tr…
Real Madrid's Raul fights for the ball with Al-Nas
Bayern Munich's Roy Makaay scores a goal against R
Bayern Munich's van Bommel, Makaay and van Buyten
SPAIN SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Real Madrid's Ronaldo reacts after missing a chanc
The scoreboard tells the story at the end of the m…
Liverpool's Yossi Benayoun celebrates his hat-tric
SWITZERLAND SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUALIFICA