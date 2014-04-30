kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© Deleted - 1852665

Champions League
04/30/2014

Carlo demoliert Pep!

Internationale Pressestimmen zum 4:0-Sieg Real Madrids im Halbfinal-Rückspiel in München.

© Bild: Deleted - 1852665

Real's coach Carlo Ancelotti celebrates after winn…

© Bild: Deleted - 1852668

Real Madrid players celebrate at the end of the Ch…

© Bild: APA/EPA/ANDREAS GEBERT

GERMANY SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

© Bild: Deleted - 989052

Real's Sergio Ramos, center, celebrates scoring hi…

© Bild: APA/EPA/ANDREAS GEBERT

GERMANY SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

© Bild: APA/EPA/TOBIAS HASE

GERMANY SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

© Bild: Deleted - 1852686

Real's Cristiano Ronaldo, second left, celebrates …

© Bild: Deleted - 1852689

Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric

© Bild: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Bayern Munich's Schweinsteiger and Martinez walk o

© Bild: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Bayern Munich's Mueller reacts as Real Madrid's Ra

© Bild: APA/EPA/TOBIAS HASE

GERMANY SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

© Bild: APA/EPA/ANDREAS GEBERT

epaselect GERMANY SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

© Bild: Deleted - 1852710

Real's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his teamm…

© Bild: Deleted - 1852713

Bayern's Dante, left, and Philipp Lahm look disapp…

© Bild: APA/EPA/Sven Hoppe

epaselect GERMANY SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

© Bild: Deleted - 1852725

Real's Gareth Bale, center, celebrates with his te…

© Bild: Deleted - 1852728

Franck Ribery, Pedro Proenca , Sergio Ramos

© Bild: Deleted - 1852737

Pepe

| Stand: 04/30/2014, 09:48