Brasilien: WM-Baustellen werden weniger

Demonstrators who managed to evade security and enter the Arena Pantanal stadium during a visit by FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke, protest against the public spending for the 2014 World Cup, in Cuiaba, October 8, 2013. Earlier this year, millions of Brazilians took to the streets to protest against the billions of dollars being invested into staging the 2014 soccer World Cup then the Olympics instead of health, education, public transportation, and security. The graffiti on the perimeter reads, "Cup for who?" REUTERS/Jose Medeiros (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)

