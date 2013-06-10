kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Bruna Marquezine, actress and girlfriend of Brazilian soccer player Neymar, wears a creation from the Coca-Cola Clothing summer collection at Fashion Rio, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, April 18, 2013. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

© Deleted - 708924

Barcelona
06/10/2013

Neymars schönere Hälfte

Die Freundin von Neymar war von dessen Arbeitsplatz begeistert - und die Katalanen von ihr.

von Günther Pavlovics

© Bild: Deleted - 708924

Bruna Marquezine

© Bild: Reuters/ALBERT GEA

Bruna Marquezine smiles in front of FC Barcelona's

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSColombian pop star and the United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF) ambassador, Shakira, walks with her boyfriend, Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique, after her joint news conference with Israels president Shimon Peres (not seen) at the 3rd annual

© Bild: Reuters/GUSTAU NACARINO

Neymar waves to Barcelona's supporters at his pres

© Bild: Reuters/ALBERT GEA

Bruna Marquezine poses for a picture with friends

© Bild: Reuters/ALBERT GEA

Bruna Marquezine smiles in front of FC Barcelona's

© Bild: Reuters/PAULO WHITAKER

Neymar of Santos waves while carrying his son Davi

© Bild: Deleted - 709023

Julio Iglesias

© Bild: APA/BIEL ALINO

SPAIN SOCCER KING'S CUP

© Bild: Deleted - 709047

Neymar

© Bild: Reuters/SERGIO MORAES

File photo of Brazilian soccer player Neymar arriv

© Bild: APA/MARCELO SAYAO

BRAZIL SOCCER FRIENDLY

| Stand: 06/10/2013, 13:50