06/10/2013
Neymars schönere Hälfte
Die Freundin von Neymar war von dessen Arbeitsplatz begeistert - und die Katalanen von ihr.
Bruna Marquezine
Bruna Marquezine smiles in front of FC Barcelona's
REUTERSColombian pop star and the United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF) ambassador, Shakira, walks with her boyfriend, Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique, after her joint news conference with Israels president Shimon Peres (not seen) at the 3rd annual
Neymar waves to Barcelona's supporters at his pres
Bruna Marquezine poses for a picture with friends
Bruna Marquezine smiles in front of FC Barcelona's
Neymar of Santos waves while carrying his son Davi
Julio Iglesias
SPAIN SOCCER KING'S CUP
Neymar
File photo of Brazilian soccer player Neymar arriv
BRAZIL SOCCER FRIENDLY