70 Jahre: Overath feiert ein stilles Wiegenfest

Cologne's new coach Christoph Daum, right, and club manager Wolfgang Overath, left, watch the German second soccer division between SpVgg Greuther Fuerth and 1. FC Koeln at the Playmobil Arena in Fuerth on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2006. (AP Photo/Uwe Lein) ** NO MOBILE USE UNTIL 2 HOURS AFTER THE MATCH, WEBSITE USERS ARE OBLIGED TO COMPLY WITH DFL-RESTRICTIONS, SEE INSTRUCTIONS FOR DETAILS **

© Bild: Deleted - 1635564