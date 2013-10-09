kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Wilson Kipsang (re.) gewann vor wenigen Tagen den Berlin-Marathon in Weltrekordzeit. Und dennoch stürmte ein anderer vor ihm über die Ziellinie und lenkte die Aufmerksamkeit auf sich.

© Reuters/TOBIAS SCHWARZ

Flitzer
10/09/2013

Der nackte Albtraum der Ordner

Ob zu Werbezwecken oder aus Langeweile: Regelmäßig flitzen Zuschauer bei Sportevents für ein paar Minuten ins Rampenlicht.

© Bild: Reuters/TOBIAS SCHWARZ

Kipsang of Kenya crosses finish line behind disrup

© Bild: Reuters/TOBIAS SCHWARZ

Kipsang of Kenya crosses finish line behind disrup

© Bild: APA/United Photos/Toussaint Kluiters

NETHERLANDS TENNIS ABNAMRO

© Bild: Deleted - 735624

Streaker Mark Roberts makes an uninvited appearanc…

© Bild: Reuters/Victor Fraile

Security guards remove a streaker during the Spani

© Bild: Deleted - 735639

** EDS NOTE NUDITY ** A streaker runs across the c…

© Bild: Reuters/ANTHONY PHELPS

A streaker runs across the ground as New Zealand p

© Bild: Deleted - 735654

070811AUS709

© Bild: Deleted - 735663

FLITZER

© Bild: Reuters/SRDJAN ZIVULOVIC

A streaker runs across the snow at the Ski Jumping

© Bild: Deleted - 735681

A streaker wears a scarf as a concession to the wi…

© Bild: Reuters/EDDIE KEOGH

A streaker jumps back into the crowd chased by a s

© Bild: Reuters/STRINGER/IRELAND

Perpignan's Bourret is tackled by streaker during

© Bild: Reuters/STRINGER/IRELAND

Perpignan's Bourret is tackled by streaker during

© Bild: Reuters/ANDY CLARK

A streaker is chased by security during CFL play b

© Bild: APA/ANDREU DALMAU

SPAIN SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

© Bild: Reuters/DANIEL MUNOZ

A streaker runs across the field during the centen

© Bild: Deleted - 735735

Martin Skrtel

© Bild: APA/Laurent Gillieron

SWITZERLAND SOCCER STREAKER

© Bild: APA/Anja Niedringhaus

TENNIS WIMBLEDON MEN'S FINAL/STREAKER

© Bild: Reuters/DARREN STAPLES

A streaker runs on the pitch as Aston Villa play M

© Bild: Deleted - 735765

** FOR USE WITH YEAR END--FILE **An unidentified s…

© Bild: Reuters/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Military personnel hold blanket to cover up streak

© Bild: APA/Gerry Penny

BRITAIN TENNIS WIMBLEDON

© Bild: Reuters/DANIELE LA MONACA

A streaker is stopped by the police during the Eur

© Bild: APA/SNPA/ROSS SETFORD

NEW ZEALAND RUGBY WORLD CUP 2011

© Bild: APA/ARMANDO BABANI

POLAND SOCCER UEFA EURO 2012

© Bild: APA/ARMANDO BABANI

POLAND SOCCER UEFA EURO 2012

© Bild: Deleted - 735813

A streaker followed by security runs over the pitc…

© Bild: Deleted - 735822

A securtity stopps a streaker on the pitch during …

© Bild: Deleted - 735831

Members of the security escort a streaker during t…

© Bild: Reuters/RUSSELL CHEYNE

A steward tackles a streaker during the Six Nation

© Bild: APA/ANDREAS GEBERT

GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA

© Bild: Deleted - 735858

Germany Soccer Bundesliga

