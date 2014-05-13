Flitzen kann auch schön sein
ITALY SOCCER SERIE A
ITALY SOCCER SERIE A
ITALY SOCER SERIE A
ITALY SOCER SERIE A
Kipsang of Kenya crosses finish line behind disrup
Kipsang of Kenya crosses finish line behind disrup
NETHERLANDS TENNIS ABNAMRO
Streaker Mark Roberts makes an uninvited appearanc…
Security guards remove a streaker during the Spani
** EDS NOTE NUDITY ** A streaker runs across the c…
A streaker runs across the ground as New Zealand p
070811AUS709
FLITZER
A streaker runs across the snow at the Ski Jumping
A streaker wears a scarf as a concession to the wi…
A streaker jumps back into the crowd chased by a s
Perpignan's Bourret is tackled by streaker during
Perpignan's Bourret is tackled by streaker during
A streaker is chased by security during CFL play b
SPAIN SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
A streaker runs across the field during the centen
Martin Skrtel
SWITZERLAND SOCCER STREAKER
TENNIS WIMBLEDON MEN'S FINAL/STREAKER
A streaker runs on the pitch as Aston Villa play M
** FOR USE WITH YEAR END--FILE **An unidentified s…
Military personnel hold blanket to cover up streak
BRITAIN TENNIS WIMBLEDON
A streaker is stopped by the police during the Eur
NEW ZEALAND RUGBY WORLD CUP 2011
POLAND SOCCER UEFA EURO 2012
POLAND SOCCER UEFA EURO 2012
A streaker followed by security runs over the pitc…
A securtity stopps a streaker on the pitch during …
Members of the security escort a streaker during t…
A steward tackles a streaker during the Six Nation
GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA
Germany Soccer Bundesliga