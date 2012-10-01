kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Sport
10/01/2012

Europas Golfer lassen die Korken knallen

Die Ereignisse vom Wochenende werden schon als "Wunder von Medinah" bezeichnet.

von Jonas Müller

dapdEuropes Sergio Garcia, left to right, Luke Donald and Justin Rose celebrate after winning the Ryder Cup PGA golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Ill. (Foto:Chris Carlson/AP/dapd)

dapdUSAs Tiger Woods scratches his head as he walks off the course after the Ryder Cup PGA golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Ill. (Foto:Charles Rex Arbogast/AP/dapd)

EPAepa03416571 Team Europes Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates Team Europes retention of the Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club on the final day of the 2012 Ryder Cup between Team USA and Team Europe in Medinah, Illinois, USA, 30 September 2012. Team USA

REUTERSA scorekeeper changes a number on a scoreboard during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT GOLF)

EPAepa03416650 Team Europe poses with the Ryder Cup after retaining the cup with a 14 1/2 to 13 1/2 win at Medinah Country Club on the final day of the 2012 Ryder Cup between Team USA and Team Europe in Medinah, Illinois, USA, 30 September 2012. Team USA

dapdEuropean fans are sprayed with Champagne as they celebrate winning the Ryder Cup PGA golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Ill. (Foto:Charles Rex Arbogast/AP/dapd)

dapdEuropes Sergio Garcia shows the trophy to some fans after winning the Ryder Cup PGA golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Ill. (Foto:Charlie Riedel/AP/dapd)

REUTERSTeam Europe captain Jose Maria Olazabal kissees the Ryder Cup after the closing ceremony of the 39th Ryder Cup at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT GOLF TPX IMAGES O

REUTERSU.S. golfers Jim Furyk (L), Phil Mickekson (C) and Webb Simpson watch Team Europe celebrate after winning the Ryder Cup during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mik

EPAepa03416644 Team Europes Ian Poulter of England holds the Ryder Cup after retaining the cup with a 14 1/2 to 13 1/2 win at Medinah Country Club on the final day of the 2012 Ryder Cup between Team USA and Team Europe in Medinah, Illinois, USA, 30 Septem

EPAepa03416646 Team Europes Martin Kaymer of Germany stuffs the Ryder Cup in his jacket after retaining the cup with a 14 1/2 to 13 1/2 win at Medinah Country Club on the final day of the 2012 Ryder Cup between Team USA and Team Europe in Medinah, Illinoi

| Stand: 10/01/2012, 13:48