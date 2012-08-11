Diese Olympiastarter werden wir vermissen

KURIER-Lieblinge: Sechs sympathische Sportler, sechs emotionale Geschichten - Olympia abseits des Rampenlichts.
REUTERSWeightlifter Holley Mangold poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. Mangold is about to move out of the considerable sporting shadow cast by her big brother and make a name for herself in a
dapdNew York Jets Nick Mangold arrives to watch his sister United States Holley Mangold compete in the womens +75-kg, weightlifting competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012, in London. (Foto:Hassan Ammar/AP/dapd)
REUTERSBritains Mo Farah reacts after taking third place in his mens 5000m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT ATHLETICS)
dapdBritains Mo Farah celebrates winning gold in the mens 10,000-meter final as the Olympic flame is seen in the background during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012. (Foto:Matt Dunham/AP/dapd)
APIn this photo taken on Aug. 15, 2008, New Zealand Olympic taekwondo athlete Logan Campbell poses at his training venue in Beijing ahead of his competition in the Games of the XXIX Olympiad. Campbell is a New Zealand taekwondo athlete who has opened a br
dapdUkraines Hryhorii Husarov fights New Zealands Logan Campbell (in red) during their match in mens 68-kg taekwondo competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012, in London. (Foto:Ng Han Guan/AP/dapd)
dapdSteve Guerdat, of Switzerland, rides his horse Nino des Buissonnets in the equestrian individual show jumping competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012, in London. (Foto:David Goldman/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03350359 Steve Guerdat of Switzerland celebrates his gold medal after winning the Jumping Individual event during the London 2012 Olympic Games Equestrian Jumping competition in Greenwich Park, south east London Britain, 08 August 2012. Gerco Schro
REUTERSGrenadas Kirani James celebrates with his national flag after winning the mens 400m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT ATHLETICS)
dapdGrenadas Kirani James reacts after winning the gold medal in the mens 400-meter during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Monday, Aug. 6, 2012. (Foto:Daniel Ochoa De Olza/AP/dapd)
REUTERSHaitis Samyr Laine competes in the mens triple jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS OLYMPICS)
REUTERSHaitis Samyr Laine competes in the mens triple jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS OLYMPICS)