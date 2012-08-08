Diese Österreicher sind heute im Einsatz

Können Yvonne Schuring und Viktoria Schwarz auch nach dem Kanu-Finale noch lachen?
EPAepa03347206 Austrias Yvonne Schuring (front) and Viktoria Schwarz compete in the womens Kayak Double (K2) 500m semi final during the London 2012 Olympic Games Canoe Sprint competition at the Eton Dorney rowing centre near the village of Dorney, west of
EPAepa03335100 Austrian 470 Mens class crew Matthias Schmid and Florian Reichstaedter in action during the London 2012 Olympic Games Sailing competition in Weymouth, Britain, 02 August 2012. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
REUTERSAustrias Victoria Max-Theurer rides Augustin during the equestrian individual dressage Grand Prix Day 2 in Greenwich Park at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT EQUESTRIANISM OLYMPICS)
APA/ANDREAS PESSENLEHNERAPA8050584-2 - 29052012 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: ZU APA-TEXT SI - Die für die Olympischen Spiele in London qualifiziRhythmische Gymnastin CarolCaroline Weber währenes Trai TrainingMontag 28. Mai 2012, in Wien. APA-FOTO: AND: ANDREAS