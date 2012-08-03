kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© REUTERS

Sport
08/03/2012

Die Topverdiener bei Olympia

Am besten vertreten in der Top Ten nach Jahreseinkommen ist Basketball.

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSU.S. Olympic basketball player Lebron James stretches during a training session at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea (SPAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS BASKETBALL)

© Bild: dapd

dapdBritish police officers help Brazils Neymar as he makes his way through the crowds at Heathrow Airport in London, Tuesday July 17, 2012. Sporting competitors from the worlds nations are arriving in London, during preparations for the upcoming London

© Bild: Copyright 2012, Austria Presse Agentur, Wien, Österreich, alle Rechte vorbehalten

Lakers-Star Pau Gasol

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03336359 Deron Williams of the USA goes to the basket during the preliminary round match between USA and Nigeria in the London 2012 Olympic Games Basketball competition, London, Britain, 02 August 2012. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

© Bild: Copyright 2012, Austria Presse Agentur, Wien, Österreich, alle Rechte vorbehalten

Weltrekordler Usain Bolt bestens gelaunt

© Bild: dapd

dapdUSAs Carmelo Anthony laughs after hitting a 3-pointer against Nigeria during a mens basketball game at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012, in London. (Foto:Charles Krupa/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd

dapdUSAs Kevin Durant slams a dunk against Nigeria during a mens basketball game at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012, in London. (Foto:Charles Krupa/AP/dapd)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSRussias Maria Sharapova celebrates after winning her womens singles tennis match against Israels Shahar Peer at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMP

© Bild: Copyright 2012, Austria Presse Agentur, Wien, Österreich, alle Rechte vorbehalten

Kobe Bryant ist einer der Superstars

© Bild: dapd

dapdRoger Federer of Switzerland returns to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, London at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 3, 2012. (Foto:Elise Amendola/AP/dapd)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03270953 Miami Heat Forward LeBron James reacts to a basket and a foul against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of game three of the NBA Finals at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida USA, 17 June 2012. The Heat defeated the

| Stand: 08/03/2012, 23:28