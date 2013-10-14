kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Vor zwei Jahren war Tommy Haas 33 und nur noch Nr. 896 der Weltrangliste. Das Ende? Nein. Heute ist der Sohn eines Österreichers und einer Deutschen die Nummer 12 der Welt, in Wien ist der 35-Jährige an 2 gesetzt.

Tennis
10/14/2013

Die Stars in der Stadthalle

Zwei ehemalige Wien-Sieger, eine ehemalige Nummer 1 und vier Österreicher.

von Josef Schmidt

| Stand: 10/14/2013, 09:48