Die besten Bilder der Paralympics

Am Sonntag enden in London die Paralympics 2012: Klicken Sie sich durch die besten Bilder.
dapdAthletes compete in a mens 1500m T54 heat at the 2012 Paralympics, Monday, Sept. 3, 2012, in London. (Foto:Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/dapd)
dapdAnnabel Breuer of Australia falls as the German defence closes in during the womens basketball gold medal match at the 2012 Paralympics games, Friday, Sept. 7, 2012, in London. Germany defeated Australia to with the gold medal(Foto:Raissa Ioussouf/AP/
dapdChinas Qing Xu, right, waves before competing in the mens 50m butterfly S6 final at the 2012 Paralympics, Friday, Sept. 7, 2012, in London. Xu won the final by setting a new world record. (Foto:Lefteris Pitarakis/AP/dapd)
dapdBronze medalist Ukraines Ruslan Katyshev lands a jump in the mens triple jump F11 category during the athletics competition at the 2012 Paralympics, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012, in London. (Foto:Matt Dunham/AP/dapd)
dapdMarlou van Rhijn from the Netherlands, second right, waits to be called up into the blocks before the start of a womens 100m T44 round 1 race at the 2012 Paralympics in London, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2012. Van Rhijn ran a new world record in the race of
ReutersMatt Stutzman of the U.S. uses his feet to support his bow and his teeth to fire the arrow during the Archery Mens Individual Compound - Open at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 31, 2012. The London Paralympics is hosting the biggest number
dapdGreat Britains Justine Moore, left, competes against Russias Liudmila Vasileva during the Paralympic womens individual Epee Category B Preliminary Pool B at the Excel Arena, London, Wednesday Sept. 5, 2012. (AP Photo / John Walton, PA) UNITED KINGDOM
dapdYohansson Nascimento of Brazil uses supports for his arms as he waits on the blocks to compete in the mens T46 400-meter category final at the 2012 Paralympics games, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2012, in London. (Foto:Alastair Grant/AP/dapd)
dapdA competitors prosthetic leans against athlete seating during the mens shot put F42/44 category final during the athletics competition at the 2012 Paralympics, Friday, Aug. 31, 2012, in London. (Foto:Matt Dunham/AP/dapd)
dapdGermanys Christiane Reppe trains ahead of Womens 400m Freestyle S9 at the 2012 Paralympics in London, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2012. (Foto:Emilio Morenatti/AP/dapd)
dapdBritains Amy Marren swims in the womens 100m Backstroke S9 category at the 2012 Paralympics, Friday, Aug. 31, 2012, in London. (Foto:Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/dapd)
REUTERSItalys Alessandro Zanardi balances on his wheelchair with his gold medal after winning the Mens Individual H4 - Road Race during the London 2012 Paralympic Games, at Brands Hatch racing track in southeast England September 7, 2012. In the H4 class
dapdSouth Africas Zandile Nhlapo leans back to make a throw in the womens javelin F33/34/52/53 event final during the athletics competition at the 2012 Paralympics, Monday, Sept. 3, 2012, in London. (Foto:Matt Dunham/AP/dapd)
dapdItalys Cecilia Camellini is tapped with a ball on a stick by a coach, as she swims in the womens 100m Freestyle S11 category at the 2012 Paralympics, Friday, Aug. 31, 2012, in London. Visually impaired competitors are tapped to inform them when they a
dapdAndy Avellana from Philippines fails to clear the bar in the mens high jump F42 classification final during the athletics competition at the 2012 Paralympics, Monday, Sept. 3, 2012, in London. (Foto:Matt Dunham/AP/dapd)
dapdBritains Georgina Bullen, left, and Anna Sharkey block the ball during a womens preliminary round goalball match between Britain and China, at the 2012 Paralympics, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2012, in London. China won the match 7-1. (Foto:Lefteris Pitarakis/
dapdMembers of the British team, bottom, watch the ball as they play Russia in a mens sitting volleyball preliminary round pool A match at the 2012 Paralympics, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2012, in London. (Foto:Matt Dunham/AP/dapd)
dapdUkranias Laroslav Semenenko reacts after finishing in the Mens 200m IM SM6 Final at the 2012 Paralympics Olympics, Monday, Sept. 3, 2012, in London. (Foto:Emilio Morenatti/AP/dapd)
dapdSteven Serio of the United States falls backwards as he attempts to get the ball as Bestami Boz of Turkey looks back during their mens wheelchair basketball group A preliminary round match at the 2012 Paralympics games, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2012, in Lon
dapdUnited States Matt Scott falls during a mens Group A preliminary wheelchair basketball game against Australia at the 2012 Paralympics in London, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2012. Australia won 65-49. (Foto:Lefteris Pitarakis/AP/dapd)
dapdFrances Marie-Amelie Le Fur waits to see if she has won gold in the womens 100m T44 final at the 2012 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2012, in London. (Foto:Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/dapd)
dapdSwimmers are seen through an underwater window in the aquatic center during a training session before the 2012 Paralympics, Monday, Aug. 27, 2012, in London. The opening ceremony for the Paralympics takes place on Wednesday. (Foto:Matt Dunham/AP/dap