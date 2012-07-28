kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Sport
07/28/2012

Das war die Eröffnung der Spiele 2012

In der Nacht von Freitag auf Samstag feierte London stellvertretend für die Welt ein buntes Fest.

von Jonas Müller

dapdThe Olympic cauldron burns following the opening ceremonies for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London on Saturday, July 28, 2012. (Foto:The Canadian Press, Sean Kilpatrick/AP/dapd)

REUTERSPerformers take part in a pre-show at the Olympic Stadium before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT)

dapdArtists perform during the Opening Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 27, 2012, in London. (Foto:David Goldman/AP/dapd)

EPAepa03320240 The Union Flag is carried into the Stadium by representatives of the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, London, Britain, 27 July 2012. EPA/KERIM OKTEN

dapdThe Olympic rings are lit with pyrotechnics during the Opening Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 27, 2012, in London. (Foto:David Goldman/AP/dapd)

EPAepa03320281 Britains Queen Elizabeth II (C) and her husband Prince Philip (R), Duke of Edinburgh and the President of the International Olympic Committee Count Jacques Rogge (L) seen on the stands during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic

REUTERSA performer playing the role of Britains Queen Elizabeth parachutes from a helicopter during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT TPX

REUTERSPerformers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT)

REUTERSActor Rowan Atkinson, known for his role as Mr Bean, performs during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS ENTERTAINMENT)

REUTERSImages are projected onto a structure during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS)

dapdFireworks explode above the iconic Tower Bridge over the River Thames in central London, decorated with Olympic rings, during the Opening Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 27, 2012, in London. (Foto:Lefteris Pitarakis/AP/dapd)

REUTERSBritains David Beckham (C) drives a powerboat with the Olympic torch as fireworks are launched over Tower Bridge during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS)

REUTERSGreeces flag bearer Alexandros Nikolaidis holds the national flag as he leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (BRITAIN

REUTERSAustrias flag bearer Markus Rogan holds the national flag as he leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (BRITAIN - Tags: SP

dapdFederal Chancellor of Austria Werner Faymann and partner arrive at Buckingham Palace in London for a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II for the heads of state and government prior to attending the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games,

REUTERSBritains Queen Elizabeth watches the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY SPORT OLYMPICS POLITICS)

REUTERSJamaicas flag bearer Usain Bolt holds the national flag as he leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake (BRITAIN - Tags:

dapdGreat Britains Chris Hoy carries the national flag as confetti surrounds the team during the Opening Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 27, 2012, in London. (Foto:Mark Humphrey/AP/dapd)

dapdThe British team parade during the Opening Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 27, 2012, in London. (Foto:Paul Sancya/AP/dapd)

REUTERSPerformers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS)

EPAepa03320958 US boxing legend Muhammad Ali is helped during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, London, Britain, 27 July 2012. EPA/LINDSEY PARNABY

REUTERSSeven young athletes carry the Olympic torch into the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT)

EPAepa03320766 The Olympic flame ic carried during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, London, Britain, 28 July 2012. during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, London, Britain, 27 July 2012. EPA/HANNIBAL

REUTERSSeven young athletes, the final torch bearers, hold up the Olympic flame prior to the lighting of the cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake (BRITAIN - Ta

EPAepa03320791 The firework display after the Olympic Flame is lit in the Olympic Stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, London, Britain, 28 July 2012. EPA/JONATHAN BRADY

REUTERSFormer Beatle Paul McCartney sings during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pool (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS ENTERTAINMENT)

REUTERSMusician Paul McCartney performs during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS ENTERTAINMENT)

