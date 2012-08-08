Auch diese Länder sind noch medaillenlos

Österreich ist nicht alleine: Etliche Staaten warten noch auf die erste Olympia-Medaille in London.
REUTERSParaguays Leryn Franco relaxes as she takes part in the womens javelin throw qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT ATHLETICS)
REUTERSPerus Nicolas Pacheco Espinosa takes aim during the skeet mens qualification round at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT SHOOTING)
REUTERSParaguays Leryn Franco competes in the womens javelin throw qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT ATHLETICS)
REUTERSAlbanias flag bearer Romela Begaj holds the national flag as she leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer (BRITAIN - Tags: OL
dapdCosta Ricas Nery Brenes reacts after competing in a mens 400-meter heat during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012. (Foto:Anja Niedringhaus/AP/dapd)
REUTERSIvory Coasts Murielle Ahoure wipes her eyes after finishing first in the womens 200m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT ATHLETICS)
dapdPakistan players disputer a call with an official during their mens hockey preliminary round match against South Africa at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012, in London. (Foto:Eranga Jayawardena/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03340066 Luis Mansilla of Chile competes in the Mens Omnium Flying Lap 250m during the London 2012 Olympic Games Track Cycling competition, London, Britain, 04 August 2012. EPA/CHRISTOPHE KARABA
REUTERSBolivias Karen Milenka Torrez Guzman holds the national flag as she leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake (BRITAIN - Tags:
REUTERSSpains Alberto Botia consoles his team mate Alvaro Dominguez (L) after losing their mens Group D football match against Honduras in the London 2012 Olympic Games at St James Park in Newcastle July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis (BRIT
REUTERSIrelands Michael Conlan (L) reacts as he defeated Ghanas Duke Micah (R) in their Mens Fly (52kg) Round of 16 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT BOXING OLYMPICS)
REUTERSNigers Hamadou Djibo Issaka rows in the mens single sculls repechage at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT ROWING)
EPAepa03341376 An Iceland supporter during the group handball match between Iceland and France at the London 2012 Olympics Games Handball competition, in London, Britain, 04 August 2012. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI
REUTERSAlexander Shatilov of Israel competes in the parallel bars during the mens individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT GYMNA
dapdItalys Rosalba Forciniti, left, throws Luxembourgs Marie Muller to the mat during a bronze medal match in the womens 52-kg judo competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 29, 2012, in London. (Foto:Paul Sancya/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03328622 Mamadou Soumare of Mali competes in the mens 100m Freestyle Heats during the Swimming competition held at the Aquatics Center for the London 2012 Olympic Games in London, Britain, 31 July 2012. EPA/DENNIS M. SABANGAN
EPAepa03320508 Flag bearer Marko Blazevski of Macedonia leads the team into the Olympic Stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, London, Britain, 27 July 2012. EPA/JONATHAN BRADY
EPAepa03344718 Angolas Fortunato Pacavira competes in the mens Canoe single (C1) semi final during the London 2012 Olympic Games Canoe Sprint competition at the Eton Dorney rowing centre near the village of Dorney, west of London, Britain, 06 August 2012.
dapdPanamas Irving Saladino makes an attempt during the mens long jump qualification at the athletics competition in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 3, 2012, in London. (Foto:David J. Phillip /AP/dapd)
REUTERSPhilippines Marestella Torres competes in the womens long jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS OLYMPICS)
dapdCameroons Gabrielle Onguene reacts after scoring during the group E womens soccer match between New Zealand and Cameroon at the London 2012 Summer Olympics, in Coventry, England, Tuesday, July 31, 2012. (Foto:Hussein Malla/AP/dapd)
dapdMaltas William Chetcuti lifts his shotgun off his shoulders as he prepares for the start of a round, during qualifiers for the mens double trap event, at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012, in London. (Foto:Rebecca Blackwell/AP/dapd)
REUTERSBosnia and Herzegovinas Kemal Mesic competes in the mens shot put Group A qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT ATHLETICS)
REUTERSSenegals Ndiatte Gueye competes in the mens canoe single (K1) 1000m heat at the Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT CANOEING OLYMPICS)
EPAepa03332912 Benjamin Boukpeti of Togo during the Kayak Single (K1) Men final for the London 2012 Olympic Games Canoe Slalom competition at the Lee Valley White Water Centre, Waltham Cross, north of London, Britain, 01 August 2012. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL
REUTERSUruguay fans in costume sing before the Britain - Uruguay match in mens Group A football at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER SPORT OLYMPICS)
REUTERSParaguays Leryn Franco relaxes as she takes part in the womens javelin throw qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT ATHLETICS)