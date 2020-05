Als der Sport die Unschuld verlor

OTW01:SPRINTER-CANADA:OTTAWA,23AUG99 - Disgraced former Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson ponders a question at a news conference in Ottawa, August 23. Johnson said he will not sue anyone over his failed appeal of his lifetime competition ban, but will set up a foundation to teach youth about the evils of drug abuse in sports. Johnson was stripped of his gold medal and 100-meter record after testing positive for steroids at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and a lifetime ban after a second positive doping test in 1993. jy/Photo by Jim Young REUTERS

