10/20/2012

Zum Träumen: Endlose Hotelpools

Der Pool ist eines der Aushängeschilder eines guten Hotels, besonders in sonnigen Urlaubszielen. Mittlerweile lassen sich die Betreiber einiges einfallen, um ihre Gäste zu beeindrucken.

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa02218965 A view from the top of Skypark at Marina Bay Sands in downtown Singapore on 24 June 2010. The 5.6 Billion dollar Marina Bay Sands integrated resort includes a Skypark that has a 150 meter infinity swimming pool. EPA/STEPHEN MORRISON

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA view of the infinity pool of the Skypark that tops the Marina Bay Sands hotel towers in Singapore June 24, 2010. The Sands Skypark, which opened to the public on Thursday, features a 150-metre-long infinity pool overlooking Singapores city skylin

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA guest swims in the infinity pool of the Skypark that tops the Marina Bay Sands hotel towers in Singapore June 24, 2010. The Sands Skypark, which opened to the public on Thursday, features a 150-metre infinity pool overlooking Singapores city skyl

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA model lies on a bed in the infinity pool of the Skypark that tops the Marina Bay Sands hotel towers in Singapore June 24, 2010. The Sands Skypark, which opened to the public on Thursday, features a 150-metre-long infinity pool overlooking Singapo

© Bild: Alila Villas Uluwatu

Alila Villas Uluwatu

© Bild: Alila Villas Uluwatu

Alila Villas Uluwatu

© Bild: Conrad Maldives

Conrad Maldives

© Bild: Conrad Maldives

Conrad Maldives

© Bild: Conrad Maldives

Conrad Maldives

© Bild: Hotel Caruso

Hotel Caruso

© Bild: Hotel Caruso

Hotel Caruso

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA view of the swimming pool at the resort of San Alfonso del Mar in Algarrobo city on the southern coast of Chile, some 100 km (62 miles) west of Santiago, January 21, 2008. Acknowledged by the Guinness World Records as the worlds largest swimming

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSGuests are seen in the swimming pool at the resort of San Alfonso del Mar in Algarrobo city on the southern coast of Chile, some 100 km (62 miles) west of Santiago, January 21, 2008. Acknowledged by the Guinness World Records as the worlds largest

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA view of the swimming pool at the resort of San Alfonso del Mar in Algarrobo city on the southern coast of Chile, some 100 km (62 miles) west of Santiago, January 21, 2008. Acknowledged by the Guinness World Records as the worlds largest swimming

© Bild: Hilton Maldives

Hilton Maldives

© Bild: Hilton Maldives

Hilton Maldives

© Bild: Marriott International

Marriott International

© Bild: Marriott International

Marriott International

© Bild: The Oberoi Udaivilas

The Oberoi Udaivilas

© Bild: Holidaycheck.de

Hotel Ubud Hanging Gardens*****/ Bali

© Bild: holidaycheck.de

Hotel Cavo Tagoo***** / Mykonos

© Bild: holidaycheck.de

Hotel Banyan Tree Seychelles*****+ / Seychellen

© Bild: holidaycheck.de

Hotel Shangri-La's Boracay Resort & Spa***** / Philippinen

