© EPA

10/20/2012

Wasserfälle, die garantiert in Erinnerung bleiben

Nicht nur bei frisch verliebten Pärchen sind diese reißenden Wassermassen beliebt. Der Reiseführer Tripwolf hat deshalb die zehn inspirierendsten Exemplare rund um die Welt zusammengesucht.

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03179379 View of the waterfalls of Iguazu Falls, seen from the Brazilian side in Foz Do Iguazu National Park. The falls located on the border between Argentina and Brazil have reduced their water volume due to the drought that affects southern Brazi

© Bild: Deleted - 1200954

APYosemite Falls is shown across the high waters of the Merced River in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Friday, May 12, 2006. Heavy snow pack caused a heavy run off and lots of water from the falls and in the river. (AP Photo/Al Golub)

© Bild: dapd

dapdIn this photo taken Thursday, May 26, 2011, Lynne Bousie of Scotland and James Ayres of England pose in front of Yosemite Falls while Simon Finch of Wales makes their photo in Yosemite National park. A historic Sierra Nevada snowpack is making Yosemit

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA boat carrying tourists passes in front of the part of the Iguazu Falls known as the San Martin Falls, on the Argentine side of the Iguazu River, which lies on the border between Argentina and Brazil, February 26, 2007. The falls had dried to a tr

© Bild: REUTERS

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa00670942 The Great Zambezi river plunges over the Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe in this undated file picture. The falls are known to be one of the great wonders of the world. World Water Day (WWD) 2006 on 22 March will be guided by the theme Water and

© Bild: rts

A Zambian man looks out over the chasm of the 110 metre high main falls of the Victoria Falls on the Zambezi River which forms the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe October 10, 2004. The Victoria Falls are a major tourist destination in the southern Afri

© Bild: Wikipedia

Huka_falls_canyon_Taupo_NZ-wiki

© Bild: Jensflorian/Wikipedia

Huka_

© Bild: Deleted - 1201014

APTosend schiesst das Wasser am Donnerstag, 12. Juli 2007, durch den Rheinfall in Neuhausen bei Schaffhausen. Wegen der vielen Regenfaellen der letzten Tage ist dieser touristische Hotspot fuer die Besucher noch attraktiver geworden. (AP Photo/Keystone,

© Bild: Deleted - 1201023

© Bild: Ferienregion Nationalpark Hohe Tauern

Ferienregion Nationalpark Hohe Tauern

© Bild: Walter Schweinöster

Krimmler WasserfälleDatum: 8.5.2007Bild: Walter Schweinöster

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSThe "Maid of the Mist" moves past the American Falls, United States side (rear), at Niagara Falls, New York in this file photo taken July 28, 2007. The iconic steamboat company has lost the contract to carry tourists near Niagara Falls according to

© Bild: dapd

dapdNiagara Falls is illuminated in orange, to honor the late New Democrats party leader Jack Layton in Niagara Falls, N.Y, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011. Layton, 61, died of cancer earlier this week. An unconventional state funeral for former NDP leader Jack L

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa00676198 (FILES) This undated file picture schows a panoramic view of the Gocta waterfall, presumably the third highest waterfall in the world, with 771 meters altitude, recently discovered in the Bongara Province in the Amazonas department in Peru.

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa01190711 A handout made available by the Peruvian Ministry of Tourism on 03 December 2007 shows Waterfall Yumbilla , located in the Bongara County, Amazon Peruvian State. Yumbilla has four water falls and, according to an official report elaborated

© Bild: Deleted - 1201092

AP** FILE ** In this April 8, 2006 file photo, hikers enjoy the pools below Havasu Falls, one of three main waterfalls in Havasupai Canyon in Supai, Ariz., a pocket of the Grand Canyon. An earthen dam weakened by heavy rains broke near the Grand Canyon

© Bild: Moondigger/wikipedia

Havasu_Falls

© Bild: kahusi/Wikipedia

Shomyo-daki_

