epa000477881 (FILE) Picture dated 03 September 2004 of the set decor of the famous movie "Star Wars" , Part IV at the desert Sahara, near the town of Tozeur, Tunisia. EPA/VASSIL DONEV

© APA/Vassil Donev

Tunesien
05/28/2013

Im Reich der Oasen

Wo die Wüste lebt: Unter plätschernden Wasserfällen in den Oasen Tunesiens blühen fruchtbare Gärten. Gleich ums Eck wurde Filmgeschichte geschrieben. Hier tobte der Krieg der Sterne.

von Eva Gogala

© Bild: APA/Vassil Donev

TUNISIA STAR WARS DECOR

© Bild: cc nd nc by Bartek Kuzia

Chott El Jerid tatouine tunesien _ cc nd nc by Bartek Kuzia.jpg

© Bild: Verleih

englishpatient.png

© Bild: cc sa by archer10

tamerza tunesien 02_ cc sa by archer10.jpg

© Bild: cc sa nc by Prof. Mortel

tozeur tunesien _ cc sa nc by Prof. Mortel.jpg

© Bild: cc nc by Kraken_Boy

tozeur tunesien _ cc nc by Kraken_Boy.jpg

© Bild: cc nd nc by modenadude

granatapfel_ cc nd nc by modenadude.jpg

© Bild: cc sa by archer10

chebika tunesien _ cc sa by archer10.jpg

© Bild: cc nd nc by lucchi80

tozeur tunesien _ cc nd nc by lucchi80.jpg

© Bild: cc sa nc by Wassim Ben Rhouma

tozeur tunesien _ cc sa nc by Wassim Ben Rhouma.jpg

© Bild: APA/Mike Nelson

TUNISIA BERBER BREAKFAST

© Bild: APA/Vassil Donev

TUNISIA STAR WARS DECOR

© Bild: cc sa by archer10

tamerza tunesien_ cc sa by archer10.jpg

© Bild: cc nd nc by THEfunkyman

Chott El Jerid tatouine tunesien _ cc nd nc by THEfunkyman.jpg

© Bild: cc nd nc by kilobar

Chott El Jerid tatouine tunesien _ cc nd nc by kilobar.jpg

