Im Reich der Oasen
Wo die Wüste lebt: Unter plätschernden Wasserfällen in den Oasen Tunesiens blühen fruchtbare Gärten. Gleich ums Eck wurde Filmgeschichte geschrieben. Hier tobte der Krieg der Sterne.
TUNISIA STAR WARS DECOR
TUNISIA BERBER BREAKFAST
TUNISIA STAR WARS DECOR
