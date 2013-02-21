kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Sri Lanka
02/21/2013

Zurück auf der Sonnenseite

Nach Bürgerkrieg und Tsunami blüht Sri Lanka wieder auf. Reisenotizen von einer strahlenden Insel, die versunkene Paläste, Buddha, den Zahn des Erleuchteten und Wolkenmädchen zu bieten hat.

von Werner Rosenberger

02/21/2013