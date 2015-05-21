kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Barcelona hat viel, vor allem einen vier Kilometer langen, künstlich angelegten Stadtstrand. Womit auch die Frage geklärt ist, warum Barcelona zu den angesagtesten Destinationen Europas zählt. Und eines vorab: Der Strand ist vor allem Treffpunkt für Partys aller Art, von Public Viewing beim Fußball bis zu Privatfesten.

© Deleted - 1433361

Städtereise
05/21/2015

Hip & cheap in Barcelona

Die KURIER-Serie entführt junge Weltenbummler in die ewige Trendstadt Barcelona.

von Axel Halbhuber

© Bild: Deleted - 1433361

Supporters of the Spanish team react as they watch…

© Bild: Deleted - 1433370

Spain Weather

© Bild: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

Players of Club Natacio Atletic Barceloneta and Cl

© Bild: EPA/Albert Olive

SPAIN TRADITIONS

© Bild: REUTERS/GUSTAU NACARINO

"Castellers Colla Jove de Barcelona", "Castellers

© Bild: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

Castellers Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls form a hum

© Bild: EPA/MARTA PEREZ

SPAIN FIESTA

© Bild: Mari79 - Fotolia/fotolia

Fotolia #61449562 Plaza Real is a square in the Go…

© Bild: KURIER/Ingrid Bahrer-Fellner

© Bild: paul_brighton - Fotolia/fotolia

Fotolia #51415865 Spanish Tapas & Crusty Bread…

© Bild: tan4ikk - Fotolia/fotolia

c5479a99-4469-4329-b4fa-171810cdc535

© Bild: Deleted - 1433463

In this photo taken on July 13, 2008, visitors str…

© Bild: Deleted - 1433481

** FILE ** In this Jan. 23, 2002 file photo, visit…

© Bild: Mapics - Fotolia/Maspics/Fotolia

© Bild: pviolet - Fotolia/fotolia

Fotolia #83211587 Panorama de Barcelone depuis le …

© Bild: APA/EPA/MARTA PEREZ

SPAIN TOURISM NIQAB SELFIE

© Bild: Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images/Diego Lezama

Skater jumping off MACBA wall, Museo de Arte Cont…

© Bild: /23robadors

Barcelona, 23 Robadors, Musiklokal…

© Bild: /23robadors

Barcelona, 23 Robadors, Musiklokal…

© Bild: JackF - Fotolia/Iakov Filimonov/Fotolia

BARCELONA, CATALONIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Firework show…

| Stand: 05/21/2015, 06:07