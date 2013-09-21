kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Bei Sonnenschein hat in München das 180. Oktoberfest begonnen: Oberbürgermeister Christian Ude hat um Punkt zwölf Uhr das erste Fass Bier angezapft und damit das größte Volksfest der Welt eröffnet.

Münchner Wiesn
09/21/2013

O’zapft is! Oktoberfest mit zwei Schlägen eröffnet

Rund sechs Millionen Besucher werden wieder auf der Münchner Wiesn erwartet.

