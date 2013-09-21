O’zapft is! Oktoberfest mit zwei Schlägen eröffnet
Rund sechs Millionen Besucher werden wieder auf der Münchner Wiesn erwartet.
People await the opening of the Bavarian "Oktoberf…
GERMANY OKTOBERFEST 2013
Bavarian Prime Minister Seehofer and Munich Mayor
GERMANY OKTOBERFEST 2013
Around 7,000 people await the start of the openin…
GERMANY OKTOBERFEST 2013
Visitors cheer with mugs of beer during opening da
Women celebrate the opening ceremony in the "Hofbr…
GERMANY OKTOBERFEST 2013
Munich Mayor Ude taps first barrel of beer during
Visitors await tapping of the first barrel of beer
Oktoberfest 2013 - Eröffnung
A woman prepares for the opening of the 180th Bava…
Oktoberfest 2013
Danek jumps before trying to get a seat on the ope
A visitor reaches for of the one of the first mugs
Oktoberfest 2013 - Eröffnung
Oktoberfest 2013 ? Eröffnung