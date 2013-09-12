Luftschlösser in New York

04 Jan 2013, New York City, New York State, USA --- This swanky building has been dubbed 'celebrity Fort Knox' with apartments going for up to $34 million for a double penthouse. Cameron Diaz, Blake Lively, Ryan Seacrest and other A-listers are reportedly flocking to view the high-security Walker Tower, which has been dubbed the fame fortress in New York. The luxurious Manhattan complex is built like a castle with 18-inch thick walls and floors so solid they can support 100 pounds per square foot. You could basically drive a bulldozer into your apartment and your neighbor wouldn't feel or hear it, said JDS' Development representative Michael Stern. We have something that no one else in New York has. It's an absurdly solid building, he added. The huge, high-ceilinged apartments boast French herringbone beveled oak flooring solid marble fireplaces, and hydronic radiant floor heating. Everything from the lights to th --- Image by © Walker Tower/ /Splash News/Corbis
