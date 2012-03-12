London: Kick-off ins Party-Jahr

Olympische Sommerspiele und 60-Jahre-Thronjubiläum von Königin Elisabeth II. Heuer steht die britische Metropole kopf. Die Vorbereitungen gehen ins Finale – ein KURIER-Lokalaugenschein.
London, roter Doppeldeckerbus, bus
London, Olympisches Stadion, the Orbit
Windsor, Changing The Guard, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England.
London, Hinweisschild Olympic Park
EPAepa03040418 A handout picture released by the Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) on 21 December 2011 shows an aerial view of the Olympic Stadium at the Olympic Park in London, Britain, 05 December 2011. Parts of the track are covered to protect it during
London, Westfield
London, Stratford Station
EPAepa03040412 A handout picture released by the Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) on 21 December 2011 shows an aerial view of the Olympic Park with the Aquatics Centre (front), Water Polo Arena (R) and the Olympic Stadium (back) in London, Britain, 05 Dec
London, Westfield, Olympic Park
London, St. Jamess Place, City of Westminster
London, Shopping
London, Brick Lane, Stadtviertel
London, Brick Lane, Stadtviertel, Truman Brauerei, Essen, Speisen, Mahlzeit
Kempinski Hotels, The Stafford London, Master Suite im Haupthaus, London
Windsor, England, Grossbritannien
London, St. Jamess Place, City of Westminster
Windsor, England, Grossbritannien
Windsor, England, Grossbritannien
London, Queen Annes Gate, historische Häuserzeile