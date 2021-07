Vulkane, Maya-Ruinen und das bunte Treiben der Latinos

epa01893627 An undated photograph shows a general view of the Coatepeque Lake in the Santa Ana department, 50 kms. eastern San Salvador. The Central American Travel Market (CATM) international tourism fair takes place in San salvador, El Salvador, 10 October 2009, as regional tourism has decreased 8,98 percent in the first semester. EPA/Roberto Escobar

© Bild: APA/Roberto Escobar