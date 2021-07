Drittgrößtes Kreuzfahrtschiff der Welt verließ Dock

epa04351429 The new cruiser 'Quantum of the Seas' of Meyer Werft leaves the dry dock in Papenburg, Germany, 13 August 2014. The 'Quantum of the Seas' is the third biggest cruise ship in the world with a length of 348 meters. The high tech ship of US shipping company 'Royal Caribbean International' is expected to be put out to the North Sea in September. EPA/INGO WAGNER

© Bild: APA/EPA/INGO WAGNER