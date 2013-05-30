Das Katzendorf

Das kleine taiwanesische Dorf lebte einst von Kohleabbau. Nach der Schließung der Minen übernahmen Katzen die Herrschaft.
In this image made Sunday, Aug. 29, 2010, tourists…
In this May 24, 2013 photo, one of the hundred or …
In this May 24, 2013 photo, a tourist stops to tak…
In this May 24, 2013 image, two of the hundred or …
In this May 24, 2013 photo, wearing a red bow tie,…
In this May 24, 2013 photo, one of the hundred or …
In this May 24, 2013 image, one of the hundred or …
In this image made Sunday, Aug. 29, 2010, a touris…
In this May 24, 2013 photo, one of the hundred or …
In this May 24, 2013 photo, a tourist takes a phot…
In this image made Sunday, Aug. 29, 2010, tourists…
In this image made Sunday, Aug. 29, 2010, a touris…
In this image made Sunday, Aug. 29, 2010, a touris…
In this May 24, 2013 photo, tourists pause to phot…
In this May 24, 2013 photo, tourists stop to view …
In this image made Sunday, Aug. 29, 2010, cat souv…
In this image made Sunday, Aug. 29, 2010, tourists…