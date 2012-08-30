Cotswolds: Auf Shakespeares Spuren

Im Herzen Englands gelegen: Cotswolds mit Ortschaften, die so schöne Namen wie Stow-on-the-Wold oder Bourton-on-the-Water tragen.
Cotswolds
Cotswolds
Cotswolds
Cotswolds
Cotswolds
Cotswolds
Cotswolds
Cotswolds
Cotswolds
Cotswolds
Cotswolds
APBritains Prince Charles, and Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, take a close look at display of Highgrove roses, during a visit by members of the royal family to the annual Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday, May 18, 2009. Queen Elizabeth II presente
Cotswolds
Cotswolds
shin kicking