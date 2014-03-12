kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Kältester Ort der Welt: Dome Argus, Antarktis.
Auch wenn man es kaum glauben kann, aber auf unserer Erde kann es so kalt werden wie am Mars. Als kältester Ort weltweit gilt der Dome Argus auf einer Hochebene der Antarktis.

© Deleted - 726612

Ganz schön kalt
03/12/2014

10 eisige Rekord-Orte

Die tiefste Temperatur auf der Erde wurde mit minus 93 Grad Celsius in der Antarktis gemessen. Aber auch in bewohnten Gebieten wird es oft eiskalt.

von Daniela Schmoll

© Bild: Deleted - 726612

** FILE ** In this February 2009 file photo, the A…

© Bild: Deleted - 726639

Antarctic Ice

© Bild: Deleted - 726654

Antarctic Expeditions

© Bild: Reuters/STRINGER

File photo of members of a conservation team clear

© Bild: Reuters/MAXIM SHEMETOV

A view of snow-covered houses in the village of To

© Bild: Reuters/MAXIM SHEMETOV

A man passes sign saying on site of former meteoro

© Bild: Reuters/MAXIM SHEMETOV

A minibus drives along an ice road across the Lena

© Bild: APA/Altaf Qadri

INDIA KASHMIR

© Bild: Reuters/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri border girl poses on the roof of her ho

© Bild: APA/Michael Reynolds

MONGOLIA ICE SCULPTURES

© Bild: APA/PETER OETZMANN

MONGOLIAN NEW YEAR

© Bild: Reuters/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

The OVO wooden installation by Belgian Odeaubois a

© Bild: Reuters/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

A view of the Khazret Sultan mosque, the monument

© Bild: Deleted - 726774

File - In this Aug. 19, 2011 file photo, Mount McK…

© Bild: Deleted - 726780

FILE - In this May 9, 2013 file photo released by …

© Bild: Deleted - 726789

Iditarod

© Bild: Deleted - 726801

Iditarod

© Bild: Deleted - 726816

FILE - In this Tuesday Aug, 16, 2005 file photo an…

© Bild: Deleted - 726822

Film Q A Chasing Ice

© Bild: NASA

NASA.jpg

© Bild: sa by François Guerraz

sa by François Guerraz.jpg

| Stand: 03/12/2014, 05:53