10 eisige Rekord-Orte
Die tiefste Temperatur auf der Erde wurde mit minus 93 Grad Celsius in der Antarktis gemessen. Aber auch in bewohnten Gebieten wird es oft eiskalt.
** FILE ** In this February 2009 file photo, the A…
Antarctic Ice
Antarctic Expeditions
File photo of members of a conservation team clear
A view of snow-covered houses in the village of To
A man passes sign saying on site of former meteoro
A minibus drives along an ice road across the Lena
INDIA KASHMIR
A Kashmiri border girl poses on the roof of her ho
MONGOLIA ICE SCULPTURES
MONGOLIAN NEW YEAR
The OVO wooden installation by Belgian Odeaubois a
A view of the Khazret Sultan mosque, the monument
File - In this Aug. 19, 2011 file photo, Mount McK…
FILE - In this May 9, 2013 file photo released by …
Iditarod
Iditarod
FILE - In this Tuesday Aug, 16, 2005 file photo an…
Film Q A Chasing Ice
NASA.jpg
sa by François Guerraz.jpg