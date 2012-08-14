Taiwan: Buddhas Segen für zwei Frauen

Erstmals haben zwei Frauen in einer buddhistischen Zeremonie geheiratet. Die Hochzeit könnte den Durchbruch für Homosexuelle in Asien bedeuten.
dapdYou Ya-ting, left, and her partner Huang Mei-yu exchange prayer beads as they are married by a nun in the first Taiwan same sex Buddhist ceremonial wedding in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012. Taiwan still does not legally recognize same sex m
