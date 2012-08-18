Spanien: Kumpel blockieren Straßen

Brennende Reifen und maskierte Gesicher: Die Bergarbeiter in Asturien protestieren wieder gegen die geplante Kürzung ihrer staatlichen Förderungen.
dapdMiners stand behind burning barricades in Montico Oviedo, Spain, Thursday, May 24, 2012. Eight Spanish coal miners are staging a protest underground as part of nationwide strike action by unions opposed to cuts in government subsidies to the sector.
EPAepa03232900 Groups of miners block a road in Oviedo, Asturias, northern Spain, 24 May 2012, during the second consecutive day of strike held to protest against the spending cut implemented by Spanish Industry Ministry. EPA/J.L CEREIJIDO
REUTERSA striking coal miner places a tyre onto a barricade on the A-6 motorway, on the second day of a strike to protest the governments spending cuts in the mining sector, in El Montico, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 24, 2012. Spains economy is contr
REUTERSMiners on strike take pictures near barricades of burning tyres on the A-6 motorway, on the second day of a strike to protest the governments spending cuts in the mining sector, in El Montico, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 24, 2012. Spains econo
dapdA miners gestures next to a burning barricade in Montico, Spain, Thursday, May, 24, 2012. Eight Spanish coal miners are staging a protest underground as part of nationwide strike action by unions opposed to cuts in government subsidies to the sector.
REUTERSA miner on strike stands in front of a burning barricade on the A-6 motorway, on the second day of a strike to protest the governments spending cuts in the mining sector, in El Montico, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 24, 2012. Spains economy is c
REUTERSMiners on strike stand in front of a burning barricade on the A-6 motorway, on the second day of a strike to protest the governments spending cuts in the mining sector, in El Montico, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 24, 2012. Spains economy is con
REUTERSSpanish Civil Guard officers in full riot gear secure the area in front of a burning barricade blocking the A-66 highway in the northern Spanish village of Campomanes, during a coal miners protest against government spending cuts in the mining sect
REUTERSSpanish National Police officers in full riot gear detain a protester during a coal miners demonstration in Madrid May 31, 2012. Miners protested on Thursday against government spending cuts in the mining sector. REUTERS/Sergio Perez (SPAIN - Tag