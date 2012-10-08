Ein Land im Umbruch: Streifzug durch Nordkorea

In der abgeschotteten Diktatur in Ostasien stehen die Zeichen offenbar auf Wandel. Ein Foto-Journalist hat ihn nun festgehalten.
REUTERSNorth Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) waves as he visits military units on islands southwest of Pyongyang, in this file picture released by the Norths official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang on August 19, 2012. China quietly deferred a request by Nort
dapdIn this Sept. 13, 2012 photo, a man looks across the river at central Pyongyang, North Korea. (Foto:David Guttenfelder/AP/dapd)
dapdIn this Sept. 8, 2012 photo, people play in a water slide at a newly-built water park in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Foto:David Guttenfelder/AP/dapd)
dapdIn this Aug. 11, 2012 photo, women work at a small outdoor food stall in Hamhung, North Korea. (Foto:David Guttenfelder/AP/dapd)
dapdIn this Aug. 11, 2012 photo, two people dance at Majon beach near Hamhung, North Korea. (Foto:David Guttenfelder/AP/dapd)
dapdADDS MANDATORY CREDIT TO RESTRICTIONS - In this Sept. 23, 2012 photo released by Koryo Group on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2012, the pyramid-shaped, 105-story Ryugyong Hotel stands in Pyongyang, North Korea. A foreign tour agency said the interior of the ma
dapdIn this Sept. 11, 2012 photo, a North Korean Buddhist monk walks on the grounds of the Ryongthong Temple that was restored by the North Korean government near Kaesong, North Korea. (Foto:David Guttenfelder/AP/dapd)
dapdADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 8, 2012 AND THEREAFTER - In this Sept. 8, 2012 photo, a dolphin leaps from a tank during a show at a newly-built amusement park in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Foto:David Guttenfelder/AP/dapd)
dapdADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 8, 2012 AND THEREAFTER - In this Sept. 8, 2012 photo, people watch a dolphin show at a newly-built amusement park in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Foto:David Guttenfelder/AP/dapd)
dapdADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 8, 2012 AND THEREAFTER - In this Sept. 8, 2012 photo, a man holds a womans bag and parasol as they play miniature golf at a newly-built amusement park in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Foto:David Guttenfelder/AP/dapd)
dapdIn this Aug. 11, 2012 photo, a shopkeeper steps out from the back room of a store open to foreigners in Hamhung, North Korea. (Foto:David Guttenfelder/AP/dapd)
dapdFILE - In this Saturday Oct. 8, 2011 file photo, a North Korean farmer walks along a highway outside the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, in Kangwon province, North Korea. Deep in the North Korean countryside, in remote villages in Ryanggang province t
ReutersEDITORS NOTE: PICTURES TAKEN ON A GOVERNMENT CONTROLLED TOUR FOR REUTERS ALERTNET A Nortr Ko can child suffering from malnutritiestsa bed in a h a hospiospital in Haeju, capital of the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae pr
ReutersEDITORS NOTE: PICTURES TAKEN ON A GOVERNMENT CONTROLLED TOUR FOR REUTERS ALERTNET A North Korean boy worksa fiof a collective farm in the area dam damagedaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province, in this September 30, 2011 file
dapdIn this Aug. 11, 2012 photo, two people dance at Majon beach near Hamhung, North Korea. (Foto:David Guttenfelder/AP/dapd)