Das Scheitern der Extremschwimmer

Gleich mehrere Schwimmer mussten ihre ambitionierten Vorhaben aufgeben.
REUTERSU.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad swims on her way to Florida as she departs from Havana September 23, 2011. Nyad jumped feet first into Cubas azure waters on Friday in her latest attempt to become the first person to swim from the communist is
EPAepa03366432 Extreme swimmer Maximilian Melyarki is pictured prior to his attempt to traverse Lake Constance in Bodman-Ludwigshafen, Germany, 21 August 2012. The 22-year-old is the third within a few weeks who aims to cross the 64 kilometres of Lake Co
EPAepa03366431 Extreme swimmer Maximilian Melyarki is pictured in the water, on his attempt to traverse Lake Constance in Bodman-Ludwigshafen, Germany, 21 August 2012. The 22-year-old is the third within a few weeks who aims to cross the 64 kilometres of
dpa/Tobias KleinschmidtExtremschwimmerin Kirsten Seidel aus Dresden schwimmt am Samstag (18.08.2012) vor Ludwigshafen-Bodman durch das Wasser des Bodensees. Ohne Schlaf und nur mit zwei ganz kleinen Pausen will Seidel den kompletten Bodensee umrunden. Sta
EPAepa03302239 Stuttgart-based extreme swimmer Bruno Dobelmann in the water, on his second attempt to traverse Lake Constance, before he starts his swim near Bodman, Germany, 10 July 2012. 53-year-old Dobelmann aims to cross the 64 kilometres and arrive
dapdCORRECTS THAT NYAD TURNS 63 ON WEDNESDAY - In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, endurance swimmer Diana Nyad is helped to shore and a welcome from her team after swimming a short distance from a support boat Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2012,
EPAepa03366586 A handout picture released on 21 August 2012 by the Florida Keys News Bureau shows endurance swimmer Diana Nyad resting after she was pulled out of the water between Cuba and the Florida Keys, USA eraly 21 August 2012. Nyad, who turns 63 on
dapdIn this photo provided by Diana Nyad via the Florida Keys News Bureau, endurance swimmer Diana Nyad swims in the Florida Straits between Cuba and the Florida Keys Sunday, Aug. 19, 2012, escorted by support personnel in kayaks. Nyad is endeavoring to b
HANDOUT/Andrea BadruttDer Extremsportler Ernst Bromeis aufgenommen im März 2012 an der Rheinschlucht. Als erster Mensch will der Schweizer Extremsportler und «Wasserbotschafter» Ernst Bromeis den gesamten Rhein von der Quelle bis zur Mündung durchschw
EPAepa03203625 Swiss Ernst Bromeis (front) pictured in the ice cold Toma Lake, at 2345 meters altitude above the sea level, near Disentis, Switzerland, 02 May 2012. Bromeis started to his project The blue wonder - River Rhine 2012, where he plans to swim,