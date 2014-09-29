Bild des Tages

Erstaunliches, Skurriles und Dramatisches - mit der Linse festgehalten.
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a she
A common blackbird (Turdus merula) feeds its chick…
APACCC3.tmp.jpg
People watch fireworks exploding over St. Basil's
epaselect MEXICO ART
CHINA LIGHTENING BAND
A worker walks through farm fields in Los Banos
A Chinese girl looks up while playing in a bed of …
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage
Buddhist devotees bath a Buddha statue in a ritual…
An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's ear
INDIA TRIBAL FESTIVAL
Afghan girl gathers raw opium on a poppy field on
epaselect USA ART
Lebanese men walk in high heels during an event ca…
KCNA handout shows members of the women's union ta
The entrance of the European Commission office is
A child sleeps in a cloth hammock along a road in
Boys stand in front of an artillery shell partiall
People walk along avenue of blossoming cherry tree
Boy carries bread on his head to sell on a hilltop
A fan of the royal family wears a union flag theme
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bu…
epaselect GREECE HUNGER STRIKE
A couple wearing masks kiss along a street during
Sonne in Nürnberg
Tulpe im Sonnenlicht
epaselect NNETHERLANS WEATHER
Students take an examination on an open-air playgr
CYPRUS ANIMALS BLACK FLAMINGO
People bury victims of a Saudi-led air strike in S
U.S. President Obama gets a tour of the Bob Marley
ISRAEL PASSOVER HOLIDAYS
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petroch
GERMANY PROTEST EASTER MARCHES
USA EASTER SUNDAY NEW YORK
Feldhase auf Nahrungssuche
FILE SYRIA IS YARMOUK REFUGEE CAMP
Regen in Frankfurt
A worker stands next to an installation made of pl
Roads can be seen intersecting drought-affected fa
Sturmtief über Norddeutschland
A man pulls his camel as he sits in an auto ricksh
Kunstaktion mit Schafen in München
Residential buildings are seen among fog in Qingda
A Tornado is seen in Keystone Lake
epaselect CHILE VOLCANO
ATTENTION EDITORS - REUTERS PICTURE HIGHLIGHT
epaselect GEMANY MINING WEATHER
Pontoons are seen on the cracked ground of the Ati
Maharashtrian women dressed in traditional costume
Pat Loveless and Victor King march from the White
Animal rights activists protest against meat consu
ATTENTION EDITORS - REUTERS PICTURE HIGHLIGHT
epaselect GERMANY SUNSET FEATURE
The water in the fountain on the South Lawn of the
Bundesnetzagentur gibt Startschuss fuer beschleuni
The sun sets over the Pacific Ocean in Point Mugu
A construction worker looks out from 99th floor of
In this Tuesday, March 3, 2015 photo, a grey whale…
epaselect AUSTRALIA ANIMALS CHAMELEONS
A woman rides a motorbike past a graffti which rea
The Cour Carree of the Louvre Museum is reflected
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-ef
epaselect AUSTRALIA BALLOON FESTIVAL
Britain's gold medal winner Katarina Johnson-Thomp…
"Table Sculpture" by artist Allen Jones is seen on
A small dog peers from a car at an Ukrainian army …
Attendants carry thermos as they prepare tea for d
epaselect USA FILM PREMIERE
epaselect JAPAN BRITAIN PRINCE WILLIAM
An opposition supporter with a cooking pot on her
AUSTRALIA ENTERTAINMENT
The Solar Impulse 2, a solar-powered plane, flies
The glow of the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Light
A rainbow is seen against rain clouds above the Sa
A man adds beer to a hot beer bath during the Otep
Snow covers the Garden of Gethsemane at the foot o
A turtle swims past divers performing the lion dan
HUNGARY ASTRONOMY
epaselect AUSTRALIA ASYLUM PROTEST
A couple stands beneath a tree covered with red pa
A reveller from the Imperio da Casa Verde Samba Sc
Men dressed as soldiers jump with their sledge dur
A Learjet prepares to land at Congonhas airport in
OPERNBALL 2015: LUGNER / CANALIS
46-68301085.jpg
GERMANY TRADITION
Erster öffentlicher Auftritt für Orang-Utan-Mädche
A woman takes pictures of the frozen lake side due
Headlights from a military car light up a road wit…
A person looks at the Piton de la Fournaise volcan…
Herdsmen from the Kyrgyz ethnic group hold their f
Vollmond
Stars are seen in the night sky over Kukenan and R
A woman is reflected in the snow-covered sculpture
REUTERS PICTURE HIGHLIGHT
Mother-to-be Maarja Lants looks at a 3D print mode
A European wildcat hides and sleeps in a hole at t…
A Romanian priest puts out candles inside a church…
A baby is seen suspended in a cloth hammock at a f
Lemurs eat at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qin
A visitor stands in a museum in the former Nazi Ge
Supporters of radical leftist Syriza party chant s
Seagulls fly above Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Pa
A passenger boat moves across the water while peop
epaselect USA ICE CASTLE
Snorkelers interact with a Florida Manatee inside
Humanoid communication robots called Robi perform
Su Daocheng rides his home-made mechanic horse veh
Lazio's mascot, a white headed eagle called Olimpi
Kashmiri Muslim villagers carry the body of Ishfaq…
A boy walks in front of a monument with names of v
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NRG RENEW - A solar array no…
A boy, who is dressed as a Vatican Swiss guard, ya…
A swimmer practices in the waters of Copacabana be
People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride in Be
REUTERS PICTURE HIGHLIGHT
The message "Paris is Charlie" is projected on the
City of London financial district skyscrapers are
Asylum seekers from Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leo
A man jokingly shows off his falling skills before…
PHILIPPINES NATURE LUNAR PHASES
Sternsinger im BKA
Visitors look around ice sculptures ahead of the 3
GERMANY LUGE WORLD CUP
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses for a pictur
A reveller dressed up as a "stick man" takes part
GERMANY NEW YEAR
A view of the city is seen from Primrose Hill on a
Thousands of beach goers pack Ipanama beach in Rio…
BUNDESPRÄSIDENT HEINZ FISCHER EMPFÄNGT STERNSINGER
Ducks fly past a deer after a snowfall at Bradgate
Schnee in Frankfurt
Jenny Brand, from Sweden, center, who had friends …
Man holds a "The Interview" souvenir cup before a
Man wearing a Christmas hat works at a factory pro
A dolphin moves to return a parcel to its trainer
A Spanish recortador jumps over a bull during a sh
French politician Christian Estrosi, Mayor of Nice
Anti-fur activists from the Coalition to Abolish t
Kegelrobben-Baby "Nikolaus"
NETHERLANDS ANIMALS
Soldiers shout as they practise in temperatures of
Visitors gather to watch the sunrise on the summit
A competitor takes part in the Fancy Dress Decembe
FC Red Bull Salzburg - SK Rapid Wien
The best man in a wedding party, who all declined …
Farbenfrohe Weihnachten
PORTUGAL SURFING BIG WAVES
Member of Egyptian parkour group "EGY PK", practic
INDIA BODYBUILDING
Reflection of the Podomoro City apartment in Jakar
HUNGARY BABY ORANGUTAN
People walk under trees decorated with Christmas l
A Kamchatka brown bear tries to reach an apple …
In this Monday, Dec. 1, 2014 photo, Christmas ligh…
A drought-related cactus installation called "Dese
Student activists stage a 'die-in' as part of the
Members of the "Skipper" yacht club dressed as Fat
JAPAN FIGURE SKATING GRAND PRIX
Bret Barnum, Devonte Hart
AUSTRALIA ANIMALS
Sculptor Genzer of the Czech Republic carves an ic
epaselect MYANMAR BAGAN ANCIENT CITY
Protesters demonstrate in Times Square after the g
Ducks fly beneath contrails in the sky at dawn in
SPAIN SOCIETY
Workers climb to enter India's first aircraft carr…
Participants wait backstage before the country's f
POLAND GERMANY DIPLOMACY
Aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cant
epaselect GERMANY ARTS
A woman picks tea leaves at a plantation in Nandi
BRITAIN ARTS
Russia's Tarasova and Morozov perform during the p
Yoga in Vienna
A maple leaf is lodged amidst blades of grass that…
Kopie von KURIER-Fotowettbewerb
Kazuhiko Kitano smiles as he lies in a coffin duri
GERMANY ANNIVERSARY OF PEACEFUL REVOLUTION
A security worker walks around a Christmas illumin
A full moon rises over the Turkish-Syrian border l
GERMANY WEATHER
The 10-meter South Pole Telescope and the BICEP Te
Morgenhimmel
CHILE SCIENCE
Sheep are herded during the annual sheep parade th
Heidi Klum
Sao Paulo fans cheer during their Copa Sudamerican
JORDAN GUINNESS RECORD
A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabi
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nea
INDIA KEYRINGS
Shunto, wearing a Halloween outfit, sits on pumpki
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves against Carolin
A ten-day old male rhinoceros calf stands next to
Afghan boys play volleyball on the outskirts of Ka
24 Bartgeier fliegen in den österreichischen Alpen
Wingsuit flyer contestants jump off a mountain at
INDIA TRADITIONS DIWALI FESTIVAL
Bishops attend the beatification ceremony of Pope …
epaselect CZECH REPUBIC LIGHT FESTIVAL
Haze hovers over Sugar Loaf mountain before sunset…
AP10ThingsToSee - A small boat sails during an aut…
Orchids
Abendhimmel in Niedersachsen
A man fixes tarpaulin on his stall during a dust s
UKRAINE BALLOONS CUP
A woman wearing a mask makes her way on a street a